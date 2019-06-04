This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Aviva Stadium has been lit up with a difference this week

The home of Irish soccer and rugby is showing its support for Dublin Pride with the colours of the rainbow.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 4 Jun 2019, 5:19 PM
18 minutes ago 494 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4667667

The rainbow colours light up the Dublin skyline. Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

IF YOU’RE PASSING the Aviva Stadium over the next couple of evenings, you’ll be likely to do a double take. 

The Dublin 4 venue, home of Irish soccer and rugby, has been lit up in the colours of the rainbow until Saturday, 8 June, ahead of Dublin Pride, which is later this month.  

Source: Sam Barnes/SPORTSFILE

Source: David Fitzgerald/SPORTSFILE

 “Our support for Dublin Pride is close to all of our hearts,” said Shaun McDonald, Chief People Officer at Aviva Ireland.

“We’re delighted to share our message to be yourself and that it’s safe to dream. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and the creation of Pride, so we’re thrilled to light up one of Ireland’s iconic landmarks to celebrate everything Pride stands for.”

Along with Irish rugby legend Tommy Bowe, Ireland women’s football team captain Katie McCabe and her partner Ruesha Littlejohn, who is also an international team-mate with the Girls in Green, have lent their support to the campaign.  

Ireland women's captain Katie McCabe alongside her international team-mate and partner Ruesha Littlejohn. Source: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

“Growing up, my dream was to play football for Ireland,” Arsenal winger McCabe said. “A few years ago, I was lucky enough to achieve this dream. One of my favourite things about sport is that it brings people together, it gives people a sense of belonging, and it fills them with great pride and passion.

“Seeing the Aviva Stadium, our national arena for rugby and soccer lighting up the Dublin skyline in rainbow colours is truly amazing. I’m hoping that the men, women, boys and girls throughout Ireland will see this Aviva rainbow as a sign that they belong to a bigger community, that they are not alone, that they can be themselves and that they can achieve their dreams, no matter what.”

We sat down with the pair today and will bring you that interview tomorrow morning. 

