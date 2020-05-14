This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Arrangements are all in place': Aviva Stadium ready to host matches

10 years on from its official reopening, the Lansdowne Road venue is planning for another.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 14 May 2020, 8:02 PM
20 minutes ago 373 Views No Comments
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

AVIVA STADIUM DIRECTOR Martin Murphy has declared the venue ‘ready’ to host behind-closed-doors matches whenever football and rugby are cleared to resume competition.

The Lansdowne Road venue today marked the 10-year anniversary of its opening after redevelopment, though it has not been able to host a match since Ireland’s Six Nations win over Wales on 8 February due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re ready to start playing matches behind closed doors as soon as approval is given,” Murphy told Virgin Media News

“Arrangements are all in place. We’ve consulted widely, our arrangements are based on what people are planning to do in the Bundesliga and the Premier League. They’ll be in action earlier than we will. We’ll be keeping a close eye on how they’re managing their matches.

“Over the past number of weeks we’ve been working with the FAI and the IRFU to create protocols on playing matches behind closed doors, subject to government approval.”

In a break from ‘the new normal’, Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella join Gavan Casey to discuss the latest rugby news, with a focus on several high-profile interprovincial player moves


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

