Dublin: 16°C Sunday 8 August 2021
Axel Tuanzebe returns to Aston Villa on loan from Manchester United

Tuanzebe returns to Villa Park two years after helping the club gain promotion to the Premier League.

By Press Association Sunday 8 Aug 2021, 2:14 PM
7 minutes ago 224 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5518154
Tuanzebe, centre, helped Aston Villa reach the Premier League in 2019 and will have a second loan spell at the club.
Image: John Walton/PAv
Tuanzebe, centre, helped Aston Villa reach the Premier League in 2019 and will have a second loan spell at the club.
Tuanzebe, centre, helped Aston Villa reach the Premier League in 2019 and will have a second loan spell at the club.
Image: John Walton/PAv

ASTON VILLA HAVE signed defender Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United on a season-long loan.

Tuanzebe returns to Villa Park two years after helping the club gain promotion to the Premier League via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

The 23-year-old made 30 appearances for Villa in all competitions that season before returning to Old Trafford.

Tuanzebe played 10 times for Manchester United’s first team in the 2019-20 campaign and appeared in a further 18 games in all competitions last season, picking up seven yellow cards in his first 13 matches.

