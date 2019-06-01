This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 1 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Former Trinity student and Bohemians winger sets up winning goal in African Champions League final

Ayman Ben Mohamed assisted the winning goal for Esperance, but a controversial final was abandoned.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 1 Jun 2019, 3:41 PM
58 minutes ago 2,077 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4664623
Ben Mohamed, who grew up in Dublin, is now an established international for Tunisia.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Ben Mohamed, who grew up in Dublin, is now an established international for Tunisia.
Ben Mohamed, who grew up in Dublin, is now an established international for Tunisia.
Image: DPA/PA Images

FORMER BOHEMIANS FANS’ favourite Ayman Ben Mohamed set up the winning goal during a dramatic CAF Champions League final on Friday night where Tunisian side Esperance successfully defended their title.

The 24-year-old, who studied business, economics, political science and sociology at Trinity College, set up team-mate Mohamed Toucef Belaili for a close-range finish shortly before half-time as Esperance secured a 1-0 second-leg victory to win the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

However, there were chaotic scenes at the Stade Olympique de Radès as the game was abandoned in the second half. Opponents Wydad Casablanca had an equaliser ruled out and refused to return to the pitch.

Play was delayed by more than an hour in Tunisia as the stadium’s VAR system failed to work successfully. The game was ultimately abandoned with Esperance crowned CAF Champions League winners for the second year in a row in controversial circumstances.

Ben Mohamed joined the club three years after enjoying a stand-out 2016 season at Dalymount Park, with the highly-rated defender now an established international for Tunisia.

He marked Liverpool star Mohamed Salah during an African Cup of Nations qualifier last year, with Friday’s dramatic victory now his second successive African Champions League crown since leaving the League of Ireland.

 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie