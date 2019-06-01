Former Trinity student and Bohemians winger sets up winning goal in African Champions League final

Ben Mohamed, who grew up in Dublin, is now an established international for Tunisia.

Ben Mohamed, who grew up in Dublin, is now an established international for Tunisia.

FORMER BOHEMIANS FANS’ favourite Ayman Ben Mohamed set up the winning goal during a dramatic CAF Champions League final on Friday night where Tunisian side Esperance successfully defended their title.

The 24-year-old, who studied business, economics, political science and sociology at Trinity College, set up team-mate Mohamed Toucef Belaili for a close-range finish shortly before half-time as Esperance secured a 1-0 second-leg victory to win the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

However, there were chaotic scenes at the Stade Olympique de Radès as the game was abandoned in the second half. Opponents Wydad Casablanca had an equaliser ruled out and refused to return to the pitch.

Play was delayed by more than an hour in Tunisia as the stadium’s VAR system failed to work successfully. The game was ultimately abandoned with Esperance crowned CAF Champions League winners for the second year in a row in controversial circumstances.

Ben Mohamed joined the club three years after enjoying a stand-out 2016 season at Dalymount Park, with the highly-rated defender now an established international for Tunisia.

He marked Liverpool star Mohamed Salah during an African Cup of Nations qualifier last year, with Friday’s dramatic victory now his second successive African Champions League crown since leaving the League of Ireland.

Amazing scenes from the Stade Olympique de Rades #TotalCAFCLFinal pic.twitter.com/NW3nh5iUut — CAF (@CAF_Online) May 31, 2019

