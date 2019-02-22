This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Laporte signs long-term extension with Manchester City

Despite only signing for City in January 2018, the defender has penned a renewed deal committing himself for six-and-a-half years.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Feb 2019, 7:44 PM
Manchester City's director of football, Txiki Begiristain, with Aymeric Laporte.
AYMERIC LAPORTES HAS signed a two-year contract extension to keep him at Manchester City until 2025, the Premier League champions have confirmed.

The 24-year-old joined City for £57million in January 2018 – a club-record amount subsequently surpassed when Riyad Mahrez arrived from Leicester City during the close season.

Although he is still yet to win full international honours with France, Laporte has established himself as mainstay of Pep Guardiola’s defence this season, appearing 36 times across all competitions and in every Premier League match.

Manchester City v Arsenal - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Aymeric Laporte has been an ever-present for Manchester City in this season's Premier League. Source: PA Archive/PA Images

“I could not be happier to commit my long-term future to Manchester City,” Laporte said.

“Since the day I arrived here, I have been made to feel welcome by Pep and all the players.

This club offers me everything I need to improve my game. I’ve already made great strides and I want to continue getting better and better. Obviously, I want to win silverware and I feel City is the best place to fulfil all my ambitions.”

Along with becoming recognised as one of the Premier League’s leading defenders, Laporte has also developed a useful knack of popping up with important goals.

His four efforts this season, all headers, have come away from home in draws at Wolves and Lyon and victories over Shakhtar Donetsk and Everton.

City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “Aymeric is a huge talent and the fact he has committed his best years to us is something to celebrate.

We knew before we brought him here that he had outstanding potential but his improvement over the past 12 months has been exceptional.

“We want to construct a young, vibrant side, and Aymeric fits perfectly into our plans. His style of play suits us and his attitude since the day he arrived has been first class.

“He can be as good as he wants to be, and Manchester City will be a better side with him in it over the coming seasons.”

City will attempt to retain the EFL Cup against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday, with Laporte chasing his third major honour in English football.

