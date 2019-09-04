This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Setback for Man City as key defender Laporte undergoes knee surgery

The French centre-back has damaged cartilage meaning he is set for a spell on the sidelines.

By The42 Team Wednesday 4 Sep 2019, 11:37 AM
Laporte is stretched off the pitch on Saturday.
Image: Nick Potts
Image: Nick Potts

AYMERIC LAPORTE HAS undergone surgery after damaging cartilage and the lateral meniscus in his right knee, Manchester City have confirmed.

Laporte sustained the injury during Saturday’s 4-0 Premier League win at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

The defender, who received a long-awaited call-up to the France squad this week, was booked for the challenge on Adam Webster in which he was hurt.

A significant spell on the sidelines will follow for Laporte, a mainstay in the City side that completed a domestic clean sweep last season, although Pep Guardiola will likely be buoyed by the news a man he described as the best left-sided defender in Europe has avoided anterior cruciate ligament damage.

City winger Leroy Sane is out following ACL surgery, while Ilkay Gundogan and Benjamin Mendy have also sustained the same major injury during Guardiola’s tenure.

A timeframe is yet to be placed on Laporte’s recovery and City said in a statement: “The surgery, carried out by Dr Ramon Cugat in Barcelona, was successful and a more detailed prognosis will be provided in due course.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

