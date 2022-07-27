Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 27 July 2022
Advertisement

Brilliant Baaeed stays unbeaten with dominant Sussex display

Goodwood stroll sets up Juddmonte International challenge.

By Press Association Wednesday 27 Jul 2022, 5:17 PM
57 minutes ago 308 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5827405
Jockey Jim Crowley celebrates following his winning ride on Baaeed.
Image: PA
Jockey Jim Crowley celebrates following his winning ride on Baaeed.
Jockey Jim Crowley celebrates following his winning ride on Baaeed.
Image: PA

BAAEED PRODUCED A devastating turn of foot under Jim Crowley to take his unbeaten record to nine races in the Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Japanese raider Bathrat Leon set a sensible pace in the mile showpiece, with the William Haggas-trained Baaeed patiently ridden towards the back of the seven-strong field.

Cruising on the bridle, Baaeed was pulled wide by Crowley and immediately found another gear, powering clear to win by an easy length and three-quarters at odds of 1-6, with French Guineas winner Modern Games chasing him home.

July Cup winner Alcohol Free stayed on from the back of the pack to finish third.

“I’m relieved it’s over. Baaeed is such a nice horse. It’s great,” said Haggas, who confirmed York’s Juddmonte International as the next target.

“Today was a big day. I can’t tell you how sad it is for all of us that Sheikh Hamdan is not here to witness it. He did everything for days like this and he would have loved it.

“Baaeed has speed and class. I’m really looking forward to stepping up to 10 furlongs as I think he would enjoy it.

“I don’t think we need to go for the Arc. I think we’ll go for the Champion Stakes or the QEII depending on how he gets on at York.

“I just said to Jim in the paddock, we’ve got him for two more races after this so let’s just enjoy him and make the most of him, because he will most likely go to stud at the end of the year and I’ll spend the rest of my training career trying to find the next one.

“If Baaeed can win five Group Ones trained by us then he must be (very good)! He is a very straightforward horse.”

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

Comparisons with Frankel – who went to York after his second win in the Sussex before signing off at Ascot in the Champion Stakes – continue to be inevitable, and Crowley is in no doubt about his mount’s class.

He said: “He’s got everything, a turn of foot. You can put him anywhere in a race. You can make the running, you can drop him out. Good horses like that, they just tick all the boxes. It will be interesting up to a mile and a quarter next time – I’m looking forward to it.

“If he can show that turn of foot over a mile and a quarter – he switches off and relaxes, he could well be (the greatest).”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie