Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 15 October 2022
Advertisement

Baaeed beaten in Champion Stakes as Bay Bridge strikes for Stoute and Kingscote

Baaeed was sensationally beaten for the first time on his final career start.

By Press Association Saturday 15 Oct 2022, 4:28 PM
11 minutes ago 101 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5894288
Bay Bridge caused an upset in the Qipco Champion Stakes.
Bay Bridge caused an upset in the Qipco Champion Stakes.
Bay Bridge caused an upset in the Qipco Champion Stakes.

BAAEED WAS SENSATIONALLY beaten for the first time on his final career start, as Bay Bridge caused an upset in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Previously unbeaten in 10 starts, William Haggas’ superstar could not produce a challenge when asked by Jim Crowley in the closing stages, failing to involve himself in a late battle between Adayar and Bay Bridge (10-1).

Eventually fourth behind the two aforementioned horses and stablemate My Prospero, the victory so many expected Baaeed (1-4 favourite) to gain went the way of Sir Michael Stoute and Richard Kingscote.

Asked for his reaction, Crowley was in no doubt as to the reason for Baaeed’s reverse.

“The ground, simple as that,” he said. “I turned into the straight and normally where he would pick up, normally he would be able to do it on good to soft, that kick which is normally there just wasn’t there. It was heavy weather really.

“In the past, it has just been instant. It just wasn’t there, simple as that. I pressed the button today and it wasn’t there.

“It’s unbelievable the journey we have been on. He is a very special horse and it is sad that he does not finish his career unbeaten as we have come so far. For me today, it was just sad as that kick I know he has wasn’t there.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

“Baaeed has captured the imagination and I’m sorry we couldn’t do it today. He is a special horse still.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie