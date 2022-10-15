Baaeed beaten in Champion Stakes as Bay Bridge strikes for Stoute and Kingscote

BAAEED WAS SENSATIONALLY beaten for the first time on his final career start, as Bay Bridge caused an upset in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Previously unbeaten in 10 starts, William Haggas’ superstar could not produce a challenge when asked by Jim Crowley in the closing stages, failing to involve himself in a late battle between Adayar and Bay Bridge (10-1).

Eventually fourth behind the two aforementioned horses and stablemate My Prospero, the victory so many expected Baaeed (1-4 favourite) to gain went the way of Sir Michael Stoute and Richard Kingscote.

Asked for his reaction, Crowley was in no doubt as to the reason for Baaeed’s reverse.

Baaeed is beaten! Bay Bridge wins the QIPCO Champion Stakes at @Ascot! pic.twitter.com/KaQdl7Js6X — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 15, 2022

“The ground, simple as that,” he said. “I turned into the straight and normally where he would pick up, normally he would be able to do it on good to soft, that kick which is normally there just wasn’t there. It was heavy weather really.

“In the past, it has just been instant. It just wasn’t there, simple as that. I pressed the button today and it wasn’t there.

“It’s unbelievable the journey we have been on. He is a very special horse and it is sad that he does not finish his career unbeaten as we have come so far. For me today, it was just sad as that kick I know he has wasn’t there.

“Baaeed has captured the imagination and I’m sorry we couldn’t do it today. He is a special horse still.”

