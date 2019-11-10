This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Apple's Jade stunned as Bacardys claims Lismullen Hurdle win at Navan

Ballyoisin won the other Grade 2 race of the day at the Meath rack.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Nov 2019, 6:48 PM
Gordon Elliott saw Apple's Jade overturned today at Navan.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
GORDON ELLIOTT  SAW his star mare Apple’s Jade suffer an upset defeat at Navan today as Bacardys triumphed in the Lismullen Hurdle.

Apple’s Jade was the short-priced favourite to complete a hat-trick of successes in this race after winning this race in the last two seasons.

But Apple’s Jade, ridden by Robbie Power for the first time, was unable to power for the line when rounding the turn and Bacardys eased clear for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend with Magic of Light back in third.

The other Grade 2 race of the day was won by Ballyoisin in the Fortria Chase. The result represented a successful defence by Enda Bolger’s charge, an impressive feat given Duc Des Genievres – last March’s Arkle Trophy winner at the Cheltenham Festival – and A Plus Tard were also in contention.

Jockey Mark Walsh steered Ballyoisin to victory with A Plus Tard in second, Hardline finishing third and Duc Des Genievres back in fourth.

Earlier trainer Elliott combined with Power as Abacadabras took the Grade 3 For Auction Novice Hurdle while Elliott also saw Andy Dufresne look hugely impressive in the P.S. Supplies Doors & Floors Maiden Hurdle with Mark Walsh on board.

 

