Apple's Jade stunned as Bacardys claims Lismullen Hurdle win at Navan

GORDON ELLIOTT SAW his star mare Apple’s Jade suffer an upset defeat at Navan today as Bacardys triumphed in the Lismullen Hurdle.

Apple’s Jade was the short-priced favourite to complete a hat-trick of successes in this race after winning this race in the last two seasons.

But Apple’s Jade, ridden by Robbie Power for the first time, was unable to power for the line when rounding the turn and Bacardys eased clear for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend with Magic of Light back in third.

Bacardys lands the Lismullen Hurdle by a wide margin under Paul Townend, for Willie Mullins pic.twitter.com/bCMxvewXVu — Navan Racecourse (@NavanRacecourse) November 10, 2019

The other Grade 2 race of the day was won by Ballyoisin in the Fortria Chase. The result represented a successful defence by Enda Bolger’s charge, an impressive feat given Duc Des Genievres – last March’s Arkle Trophy winner at the Cheltenham Festival – and A Plus Tard were also in contention.

Jockey Mark Walsh steered Ballyoisin to victory with A Plus Tard in second, Hardline finishing third and Duc Des Genievres back in fourth.

Ballyoisin jumps strongly to win the https://t.co/TPFg0FaH9V Fortria Chase and lands a double for Mark Walsh 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/MT13tsmwI7 — Navan Racecourse (@NavanRacecourse) November 10, 2019

Earlier trainer Elliott combined with Power as Abacadabras took the Grade 3 For Auction Novice Hurdle while Elliott also saw Andy Dufresne look hugely impressive in the P.S. Supplies Doors & Floors Maiden Hurdle with Mark Walsh on board.

The Shawshank Redemption starring Tim Robbins as Andy Dufresne never won an Oscar



However, his equine namesake produced an Oscar-winning performance @NavanRacecourse today!



Sit back & enjoy an emphatic victory on hurdles debut from @gelliott_racing's inmate pic.twitter.com/qoHd3QQuwX — Racing TV (@RacingTV) November 10, 2019

We thought there might be a post-World Cup comedown, but then Saracens went and Saracened. Andy Dunne joins Sean Farrell and Gavan Casey as the pod segues from the international to club season.