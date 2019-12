FIFA HAVE BANNED Bahrain defender Sayed Baqer for 10 matches for making a racist gesture at the end of a World Cup qualifying match against Hong Kong.

Baqer made a ‘slitty eye’ gesture at the local Hong Kong supporters at the conclusion of the 0-0 draw on 14 November.

He was charged with “discriminatory behaviour” and, as well as his match ban, was hit with a fine of 30,000 Swiss francs (27,500 euros).

© – AFP 2019

