This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 20 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

21-year-old Ryan Baird set to start for Leinster in big clash with Munster

The second row trained with Andy Farrell’s Ireland earlier this year.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 20 Aug 2020, 5:14 PM
1 hour ago 3,786 Views 12 Comments
https://the42.ie/5181387

21-YEAR-OLD second row Ryan Baird is set to be handed a start in Leinster’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Munster on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium [KO 7.35pm, eir Sport].

The talented lock made his breakthrough in the 2019/20 season before the sport was put on hold but is now in line to continue his rise with a starting spot in the highly-anticipated resumption of Irish rugby behind closed doors this weekend.

Baird trained with Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad during the Six Nations this year and now looks likely to be backed by Leinster coaches Leo Cullen and Stuart Lancaster to earn just his third start for the province with James Ryan missing due to injury.

ryan-baird Baird trained with Ireland earlier this year. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Leinster are set to name a strong side for the clash with Munster, with Johnny Sexton expected to captain the team and partner Luke McGarth in the halfbacks.

Ireland internationals Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose look likely to pair up in midfield, while a back three of James Lowe, Dave Kearney and Jordan Larmour could provide threats wider out.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Andrew Porter is set to get the starting role at tighthead prop in a front row also including Cian Healy and Ronan Kelleher, while Baird could partner Scott Fardy in the second row.

Leinster have an array of high-quality options to choose from in the back row but may opt for a combination of Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris, and Jack Conan. 

Leinster and Munster are due to officially name their match day 23s tomorrow.

Possible Leinster XV:

15. Jordan Larmour
14. Dave Kearney
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
9. Luke McGrath

1. Cian Healy
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Andrew Porter
4. Ryan Baird
5. Scott Fardy
6. Caelan Doris
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Jack Conan

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie