'The media hype up these problems which were never there' - Bale rubbishes Ronaldo rift rumours

The Welsh international has dismissed talk of a fall-out.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Mar 2019, 10:29 AM
Cristiano Ronaldo with Gareth Bale at Real Madrid.
GARETH BALE HAS moved to rubbish any suggestion that there was a rift between he and Cristiano Ronaldo during the Portuguese superstar’s time at Real Madrid.

Two global icons were acquired by Los Blancos for record-breaking transfer fees. Big things were expected of them at the Santiago Bernabeu, but both had to fight for their share of the spotlight.

Ronaldo was unquestionably the talismanic presence in Madrid, with his goalscoring exploits seeing him take his haul of Ballons d’Or to five while collecting countless other major honours.

Bale often found himself operating in the shadow of an illustrious colleague, and has faced accusations of failing to step out of that position since seeing the 34-year-old head to Juventus.

The Wales international is, however, adamant that there was never any bad blood between two men eager to do their best on an individual and collective level.

Bale told BT Sport’s ‘What I Wore’: “Cristiano is an incredible player, I thoroughly enjoyed playing with him. Obviously the media try and hype up these problems which were never there. We got on really well.

“He’s an incredible player and what he did for the club with the amount of goals he scored, an incredible player and he is still going now.”

While Ronaldo departed Madrid after nine memorable seasons, Bale is currently taking in a sixth in the Spanish capital. During that time he has landed one La Liga title, four Champions League crowns and recorded over 100 goals.

Questions continue to be asked of his ongoing presence amid form and fitness concerns, but the 29-year-old is convinced that he made the right decision in leaving Tottenham for Spain in 2013.

He said of that switch: “I appreciated everything Tottenham had done for me but I think they did understand at the time that when such a big club comes in for you like Real Madrid, it is difficult to turn them down.

“Even though I was enjoying my time at Tottenham, loved the club and I still do, to have Real Madrid come for you, you’ll regret saying no.”

It has been suggested that Bale could retrace his steps to north London this summer, while Manchester United have been mooted as another potential Premier League landing spot.

His agent has sought to quash the transfer talk at regular intervals, but the rumours appear set to continue as the former Spurs star struggles to silence his critics in Madrid.

