Ballincollig book place in final with dramatic buzzer-beating shot

A BUZZER-BEATING, two-point jump shot from Keelan Cairns saw Irish Guide Dogs Ballincollig @MTU seal a dramatic 78-76 win over Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in the InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy Cup semi-finals.

It is the first time that Ballincollig have reached the showpiece, having won their inaugural InsureMyVan.ie Super League title last season.

The victory set up a clash with UCC Demons at the National Basketball Arena on Saturday, 20 January, and Cairns was still on a high as he recalled what was running through his mind as he received the ball at the death.

“Get it up before the buzzer goes. I didn’t really see the basket, I guess my height is good for something! I just turned around and shot the ball.

“I was watching it and luckily it went in – it feels good. I honestly don’t think I have ever had a buzzer-beater like that, a national buzzer-beater, so yeah I’ll call it my finest closing moment there for sure.”

There was little between the sides in the opening half with Tralee leading 20-16 at the end of the first. It was Ballincollig who were marginally ahead, 26-25, midway through the second quarter after Adrian O’Sullivan’s second three-pointer of the evening.

Andre Nation – who returned to Ballincollig after a year’s absence – rattled off seven points in less than 30 seconds, finished off by a three-point jump shot in the corner to put the Cork club 37-31 up with two minutes to go in the second quarter.

A Kieran Donaghy turnover and assist for Daniel Jokubaitis with the final play of the quarter closed the deficit to 39-36 at half-time.

Ballincollig’s Keelan Cairns raise his arm in celebration after hitting the winning shot. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Another O’Sullivan three helped put Ballincollig 52-41 up four minutes after the re-start.

An Eoin Quigley three with the shot clock running out, followed shortly afterwards by two free throws from Caleb Jordan had Tralee seven behind, 58-51 with two and a half minutes to go in the third. It was a 13-point game by the end of the quarter.

Tralee needed a quick start but fell further behind, 70-53, before a 15-point run provided hope.

It was started off by Ryan Leonard’s three-point jump shot and finished off by Caleb Jordan’s two-point jump shot, and an additional free throw made it 70-68 with 4’41” left.

Tralee lost Leonard to injury for the last four minutes and then Jarvis Doles exited after he picked up his fifth foul with 2’11 to go, however the game was still finely poised, the Kerry club still just two behind 74-72.

Tralee's Kieran Donaghy (right). Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

John Dowling’s side had a trio of free throws by Jordan, which saw Tralee go in front with 1’21 remaining, 75-74. Nation powered down the court and was fouled with 32 seconds to go and he held his nerve to slot his two free throws.

Five seconds later it was the turn of Jordan, he could only slot one of his two attempts to leave it 76-76 apiece.

It all came down to the final play. Ballincollig had possession with nine seconds remaining, the ball eventually landed in the hands of Cairns, who defied the buzzer and sealed a spot in the final.