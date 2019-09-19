This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ballon D'Or organisers introduce separate award for goalkeepers

The days of a ‘keeper contending for football’s biggest individual prize are at an end.

By AFP Thursday 19 Sep 2019, 5:48 PM
Gigi Buffon at last year's Ballon D'Or ceremony in Paris.
Image: Zabulon Laurent/ABACA
Image: Zabulon Laurent/ABACA

A BALLON D’OR award for goalkeepers will be handed out for the first time this year, the organisers, France Football magazine, announced on Thursday.

The Yashin Trophy will be named after the Soviet international, Lev Yashin, the only goalkeeper to have won the Ballon d’Or itself.

The Ballon d’Or for best male player was first awarded in 1956, to Stanley Matthews. It is voted on by journalists. Last year, an award for best female player was added, and was won by Norway’s Ada Hegerberg.

A shortlist for the prizes in the three categories will be announced on 21 October.

This year’s winners will be revealed in a ceremony on 2 December.

The Ballon d’Or also served as the Fifa player of the year award from 2010-15 but was then replaced by the governing body’s The Best awards in 2016.

A Moscow native who played 21 seasons with local outfit Dynamo, Yashin won the Ballon d’Or in 1963 and was revered in his day as the world’s finest ‘keeper.

He was in goal for the Soviet team at the Melbourne Olympics in 1956 for a 1-0 win over Yugoslavia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Having started out as a hockey goaltender, Yashin moved to football and was recognisable for often sporting a flat cap and dressing from head to toe in black. He  helped the Soviets to their greatest victory in 1960, winning the inaugural European Championship 2-1 after extra-time.

He would also take part in four World Cups and later worked in various roles at Dynamo Moscow and for the Soviet sports ministry.

Sadly in the mid 1980s, he contracted phlebitis and had to have one of his legs amputated. More misery followed when Yashin was diagnosed with stomach cancer and he died in March 1990, aged 60.

He held the rank of colonel in the Red Army and was awarded the prestigious Order of Lenin, the highest civilian award in the USSR and obtained a degree from the Higher Institute of the Soviet Communist Central Committee.

- © AFP 2019


AFP

