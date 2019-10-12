This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Basquel brothers bag 3-9 as Ballyboden consign Na Fianna to heartbreaking extra-time defeat

Anthony Rainbow’s side booked their place in the last four after a thrilling encounter.

Kevin O'Brien reports from Parnell Park
By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 12 Oct 2019, 9:51 PM
50 minutes ago 3,316 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4849147
Ballyboden St. Endas midfielder Michael Darragh Macauley.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Ballyboden St. Endas midfielder Michael Darragh Macauley.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Ballyboden St Enda’s 3-15

Na Fianna 1-15

(after extra-time)

WHEN THE FINAL whistle rang out, several of the Ballyboden St Enda’s players dropped to their knees in exhaustion.

Two goals in the second period of extra-time from Colm Basquel propelled the southside club past Na Fianna and into the Dublin SFC semi-finals.

The Ballyboden sharpshooter finished with 3-4 while his brother Ryan grabbed a five-point haul in the epic victory.

It was a heartbreaking defeat for Na Fianna who looked on the verge of a famous victory when they led by four points on 69 minutes only to concede 1-1 to send the game into extra-time.

Dessie Farrell’s side then lost their top-scorer Conor McHugh to an extremely harsh second yellow after he was hauled to the ground by Declan O’Mahoney and both players received a booking.

McHugh had 0-6 on the board after a masterful 60 minutes and he was badly missed by his team during the extra two periods. 

Na Fianna’s inexperience showed when the controlled the first period of extra-time but went in at the interval just a point ahead after they blew a glorious goal chance. Glenn O’Reilly was put through on goal by the excellent Aaron Byrne, passing to James Doran who saw his shot blocked by Robbie McDaid. 

conor-mchugh-reacts-after-a-missed-chance Conor McHugh received an extremely harsh red card. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

In the end, it was the pedigree of the 2016 All-Ireland champions that saw them over the line in a contest that had everything and was a brilliant advertisement for Dublin club football. 

Dublin star Michael Darragh Macauley was heavily involved in both of Basquel’s extra-time goals during the second-half of extra-time where they turned a one-point deficit into a six-point victory.

Ballyboden are now one game away from reaching their first county final in four years.

Anthony Rainbow’s side held a significant size advantage over Na Fianna and played three across their midfield for the majority of this game.

Macauley curiously didn’t contest the throw-up at the start of either half and started at right-half forward, but played an extra man in the middle.

Na Fianna raced into an early 0-3 to 0-1 lead, but when Ballyboden pressed in David O’Hanlon’s kick-outs, the Glasnevin side looked vulnerable. O’Hanlon tried to work his restarts short and if he didn’t get them away immediately, he was forced to send them long which suited Ballyboden’s bigger men.

McGarry, one of the star forwards during Dublin’s run to the U20 All-Ireland final this year, curled over three impressive first-half scores. Ryan Basquel chipped in with a brace, yet ‘Boden went in behind at the interval as Conor McMugh’s four-point haul put Na Fianna in charge. 

dara-mcveety-and-ciaran-brady-with-colm-basquel Colm Basquel featured for Dublin against Cavan in the Allianz Football League earlier this year. Source: Declan Roughan/INPHO

The second period started in rip-roaring fashion, with both sides extremely economical in front of the posts. Ballyboden reeled off the first three scores to move ahead by a point, with McGarry in stunning form. 

Aaron Byrne curled over a 45 and kicked a massive score from the left wing, closely followed by a neat dummy and point from McHugh. 

37-year-old Conal Keaney was introduced off the bench in the 42nd minute and he raised a white flag three minutes later. 

Na Fianna pushed four clear after Deeley broke through for a well-taken goal in the 52nd minute. Ballyboden responded with a goal of their own following a brilliant run from Aran Waters that led to Colm Basquel’s bullet into the net.  

Na Fianna were a point ahead as the game ticked into stoppage-time when Ryan Basquel saw a free trail off wide, before Darragh Gogan sent the game to extra-time with a 45. 

After a helter-skelter extra-time, it was Ballyboden who were left standing.

Scorers for Ballyboden St Enda’s: Colm Basquel 3-4 (0-1f), Ryan Basquel 0-5 (0-2f), Ross McGarry 0-3, Darragh Gogan (0-1f), Declan O’Mahoney and Conal Keaney 0-1 each.

Scorers for Na Fianna: Conor McHugh 0-6 (0-1f), Aaron Byrne 0-5 (0-1f, 0-1 45), Killian Deeley 1-0, James Doran 0-2, Niall McGovern 0-1.

Ballyboden St Enda’s

1. Darragh Gogan

2. Kieran Kennedy
3. Shane Clayton
4. Cathal Flaherty

5. Darragh Nelson
6. Robbie McDaid
12. Sean Biggons

7. Aron Waters
9. Declan O’Mahoney

19. Michael Darragh Macauley
11. Colm Basquel
10. Darren O’Reilly

13. Ross McGarry
14. Ryan Basquel
15. Warren Egan

Subs

18. Conal Keaney for Egan (42)
17. Alan Flood for Gibbons (43)
22. Brian Bobbett for Macauley (47)  
8. Donogh McCabe for O’Reilly (55)
20. Tom Hayes for McGarry (56)
19. Macauley for O’Mahoney (60)
21. James Holland for Waters (66)
10. O’Reilly for Keaney (69)

Na Fianna

1. David O’Hanlon

23. Eoin O’Dea
3. Jonny Cooper
17. Alan Flood

5. Niall McGovern
7. Eoin Murchan
6. Niall Cooper

9. John Lawless
8. Killian Deeley

10. James Doran
15. David Quinn
12. Glenn O’Reilly

11. Aaron Byrne
14. Conor McHugh
19. Brian O’Leary

Subs

2. Darragh Kennedy for Niall Cooper (37)
25. Donal Ryan for Lawless (41)
22. Paddy Quinn for David Quinn (50)
13. Sean Caffrey for O’Dea (60)
21. David Lacey for McHugh (60)
26. Alisdar Fitzgerald for Deeley (70)
27. Eoghan McHugh for 
19. Brian O’Leary for 

Referee: Barry Tiernan  

