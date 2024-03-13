Willie Mullins double on day 2 of Cheltenham

LAST UPDATE | 17 minutes ago
IT WAS ANOTHER day of Cheltenham success for trainer Willie Mullins, as two of his horses claimed victory in the first two major races of the day.
Fact to File joined Ballyburn in the winners’ enclosure, with a straightforward success in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase for Willie Mullins.
Talked of as a serious Gold Cup horse of the future, the JP McManus-owned 8-13 favourite was given a patient ride by Mark Walsh through the early stages, before things tightened up, with the field almost inseparable over the third-last fence.
Around the bend horses started to drop away, however, and nothing could go with the market leader – who was second in the Champion Bumper here last year – as he accelerated clear after the last.
Ballyburn made impressively light work of the Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle earlier in the day.
The 1-2 favourite was one of five runners for the all-conquering Mullins and travelled strongly behind the leaders under Paul Townend.
When the field rounded the final bend there was no question whatsoever as to the outcome, with the Ronnie Bartlett-owned six-year-old strolling away from stablemate Jimmy Du Seuil to win by a yawning 13 lengths.
Another Closutton runner, Ile Atlantique, was a further three and a half lengths back in third. Just for good measure Mullins was also responsible for Mercurey (fourth) and Predators Gold (fifth).