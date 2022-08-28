Ballygunner extend unbeaten run as Waterford senior hurling semi-final pairings confirmed

Results – Waterford senior hurling quarter-finals

Ballygunner 1-27 Fourmilewater 1-15

Lismore 0-13 Mount Sion 1-27

THE LINE-UP for this year’s Waterford senior hurling semi-finals have been confirmed with Ballygunner set to take on Roanmore and Mount Sion facing De La Salle.

Ballygunnar secured a 12-point victory in their quarter-final today, ensuring they are now 46 games unbeaten in the county. They now face the same side they defeated in the 2021 decider.

A superb first-half goal from Kevin Mahony had the reigning All-Ireland champions ten points up at half-time. Speaking to TG4 post-match, Dessie Hutchinson said the group are capable of backing up their crown.

“Absolutely. That is our aim, there is no doubt about it. After being there once you want to get back there. The players we have and the structure within the club and the management team we have, there is no reason why we can’t go on and do those things.

“We know it is a huge challenge ahead of us and it is a long year yet. We need to make sure we do the business next week against Roanmore. That is the main thing.”

In the curtain raiser at Fraher Field, Austin Gleeson hit 1-6 as Mount Sion secured their spot in the final four.

They face De La Salle, who had seven points to spare over Dungarvan in their quarter-final tie on Saturday. Thomas Douglas and Reuben Halloran shot 1-5 apiece.