The All-Ireland hurling goalscoring hero: 'I actually didn't see it hit the net. Best feeling ever'

THE LAST SHOT in the last minute at Croke Park, to score the goal that wins the first All-Ireland title for your club.

Harry Ruddle and Barry Coughlan after the game. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The stuff of dreams for Ballygunner’s Harry Ruddle today, introduced to the action in the 53rd minute before ten minutes later, deep into injury-time he wrote his name into the history books.

“I’ve seen open road in front of me and there was only one thing on my mind really. I was just going to take it on because everybody was bunched around the goal, I wasn’t going to get a pass off, so I said I’d go for it.

“I actually didn’t see it hit the net, I just seen everybody, I just seen limbs. I just ran back out and trying to get out to position. I was expecting one more play but the referee blew it up. Best feeling ever.”

Harry Ruddle celebrates with team-mates.

Ruddle was not aware how far out he was from goal when he sized up the shot towards the Ballyhale Shamrocks goalmouth.

“No, one of the lads showed it to me there, I couldn’t believe it. I felt like I was on the ’21 or something. I thought the build-up to it we were patient, composed, off the shoulder running. We knew one was going to come up and thankfully it arose like that, we got it.”

The instructions from Ballygunner boss Darragh O’Sullivan were simple to the goalscoring hero when he was being brought on

“Get the ball and move, just stay moving, don’t stop. Drag them around. Just go for it. Have a bit of balls.”

Harry Ruddle after scoring the match-winning goal.

The post-match euphoria was understandable, Ballygunner achieving a milestone for Waterford hurling as the first club from he county to lift the Tommy Moore Cup.

“Electric. Kind of nearly stunned the way it kind of finished. I can barely speak. I’d say there won’t be many (Ballgunner) people in work anyway for the next few days! We’ll enjoy them.”