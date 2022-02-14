Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Monday 14 February 2022
Advertisement

'I thought I was going to have a heart attack on the pitch in the last seconds'

Ballygunner’s star forward reflect on Saturday’s memorable success.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 14 Feb 2022, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,014 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5682071
Billy O'Keeffe and Dessie Hutchinson (right) after Saturday's game.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Billy O'Keeffe and Dessie Hutchinson (right) after Saturday's game.
Billy O'Keeffe and Dessie Hutchinson (right) after Saturday's game.
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

THIS WAS THE type of euphoric moment to justify Dessie Hutchinson’s life-changing decision.

Three years ago when Ballygunner and Ballyhale had previously crossed paths, Hutchinson was watching on. He had only just rejoined his club hurling team, working his way back into the game.

A soccer career had been parked after a few seaons with Brighton in England, there was a role with the Waterford footballers about to be pursued.

And then hurling has taken over, consuming his focus as he nailed down a starting spot for Liam Cahill’s Waterford side and has become the attacking figurehead for Ballygunner.

Saturday represented the culmination of all that work. Man-of-the-match, scorer of 1-3 and All-Ireland senior club hurling winner.

“I thought I was going to have a heart attack on the pitch in the last seconds. I couldn’t catch my breath, people jumping on you. It was absolutely brilliant. Just walking across the pitch then, going into the dressing room, you just embrace it all and take a good look around you. It’s phenomenal. We’re so privileged to be there and inspire young kids in Ballygunner to come up and do this year in, year out.

“Watching in that day (at the 2019 All-Ireland club semi-final), it gave me a huge drive to get back and play them again because we wanted to turn them over. They are the pinnacle in the country for four or five years. We knew we were good but we just wanted our chance to play them again.

“People mightn’t like this but I said it to Pauric Mahony on the pitch after that game (the 2020 All-Ireland senior final with Waterford) we have to be up there with Ballygunner. Thankfully, we were up there and it’s absolutely incredible.”

darren-mullen-and-dessie-hutchinson Dessie Hutchinson (right) in action against Darren Mullen. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

The second half was a tale of two Ballygunner goals. The first when Hutchinson cracked home a 48th minute shot to give his team the lift they needed.

“It was just a long ball in and I managed to grab it and I was close enough to the goal. I had to go for it especially with the time in the game it was. They are the big minutes you have to chase and thankfully it went in. It brought us back to two points (one) so yeah I was absolutely delighted.”

Then the match-winner from Harry Ruddle to provide a fairytale ending.

“I was after making a little run to the side and there were so many bodies and I think it was Kevin Mahony who puts his arms in the air and started running out the way so I knew it was in then and it was just crazy.

“I was just hoping it would go in but Harry played a massive part all through the Waterford championship and I’m absolutely delighted for him today because we knew there was somebody who was going to step up in a big moment and thankfully it was Harry.”

Hutchinson’s brothers Wayne and JJ were pillars of Ballygunner hurling sides for a long time and he got to share in the celebrations after with them.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“They managed to make their way onto the pitch somehow so I got a good few embraces and hugs and it was absolutely unbelievable. With your friends and family in Croke Park, it was just so special.

“At times… I hit the post myself with a shot and then they went up and got a goal and we hit the post in the first half. We probably hit some uncharacteristic wides in the game and sometimes that might creep in a little bit.

“But we have been so mentally drilled in the last six months on our process and what we were going to do because All-Ireland finals, that’s what happens in the last few minutes. We were so drilled in the scenarios that could come up and thankfully it all paid off.”

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie