Ballygunner hold off Doon challenge in brilliant contest to reach Munster semi-final

Ballygunner 0-25

Doon 0-20

THE MUNSTER TITLE holders received a ferocious test in their 2024 provincial opener today but Ballygunner survived as they showcased their class in the second half to progress against newly-crowned Limerick champions Doon.

A week after making history when they claimed their maiden county title at this venue, Doon were in front 0-12 to 0-8 at the interval of this quarter-final encounter. That was thanks to a powerful finish to the first half as they outscored Ballygunner by 0-7 to 0-1 in the spell after the 23rd minute.

But Ballygunner excelled after the break, producing passages of play that illustrated their excellence. Chris Thomas, who had a superb game in Doon colours with four points, opened the second-half scoring to push Doon five clear, before Ballygunner reeled off seven points without reply to go ahead by two after 42 minutes.

They were indebted to the magnificence of goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe, who produced a string of superb saves, particularly one astonishing stop from Jack Ryan early in the second half. A goal at that stage would have sent Doon seven clear, instead Ballygunner cleared and the outstanding Dessie Hutchinson pointed at the other end to cut the gap to three.

Doon’s resilience surfaced as they fought to the finish. They tied the game at 0-15 apiece in the 43rd minute and when Ryan raised a white flag, there was only a point in it, 0-18 to 0-17, with ten to go.

A stirring contest packed with energy would culminate in Ballygunner storming for the finish line, winning the remainder of the game by 0-7 to 0-3. Hutchinson and Patrick Fitzgerald were particularly prominent in the second half, finishing with 0-10 from play in total between them, while free-taker Pauric Mahony registered 0-11.

Conor Sheahan and Pat Ryan. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Adam English bagged 0-10 for Doon, while Thomas impressed with his tally of four and Pat Ryan notched a brace of points.

Their challenge flagged in the finale but for long stretches here, Doon were terrific. English shone in that first half, helping them gain a foothold in a game where they trailed 0-5 to 0-4 after the opening quarter.

O’Keeffe tipped away an Eddie Stokes shot in the 10th minute, while Tadhg Foley did well on another occasion for Ballygunner when Kevin Maher threatened to find the net for Doon. The Limerick kingpins saw their hopes rise with a flurry of late first-half points, the highlight being Darragh O’Donovan’s individual effort in injury-time.

Yet the game swung sharply with O’Keeffe’s marvellous save from Jack Ryan’s shot and the goalkeeping star also denied Pat Ryan late on when he attempted to find the net. Doon lost key defender Richie English to injury late on and with Conor Sheahan driving Ballygunner on from midfield, they registered the vital scores from Mahony, Hutchinson, and Fitzgerald to advance.

Tipperary’s Loughmore-Castleiney await in the semi-final on 17 November.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony 0-11 (0-9f), Dessie Hutchinson 0-6, Patrick Fitzgerald 0-4, Mikey Mahony 0-2, Conor Sheahan 0-2.

Scorers for Doon: Adam English 0-10 (0-8f, 0-1 ’65), Chris Thomas 0-4, Pat Ryan 0-2, Darragh O’Donovan 0-1, Eddie Stokes 0-1, Cian O’Donovan 0-1, Jack Ryan 0-1.

Ballygunner

1. Stephen O’Keeffe

2. Ian Kenny, 3. Barry Coughlan, 4. Tadhg Foley

21. Harry Ruddle, 6. Philip Mahony, 7. Ronan Power

8. Conoor Sheahan (joint captain), 9. Paddy Leavey

12. Peter Hogan, 11. Pauric Mahony (joint captain), 15. Mikey Mahony

10. Dessie Hutchinson, 14. Kevin Mahony, 13. Patrick Fitzgerald

Subs

19. Cormac Power for Kevin Mahony (55)

5. Shane O’Sullivan for Mikey Mahony (62)

Doon

1. Tomás Lynch

2. Eoin Fitzgibbon, 3. Tommy Hayes, 4. Cian O’Donovan

18. Cormac Ryan

5. Chris Thomas, 6. Barry Murphy, 7. Richie English

8. Darragh O’Donovan (captain), 11. Adam English

13. Jack Ryan, 12. Eddie Stokes, 9. Pat Ryan

14. Kevin Maher, 15. Darragh Stapleton

Subs

20. Mikey O’Brien for Stapleton (43)

10. Gareth Thomas for Maher (43)

19. Patrick Cummins for Richie English (inj) (53)

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary)