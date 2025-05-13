Advertisement
Sunderland's Dennis Cirkin holds off Coventry City's Jack Rudoni. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeMixed Fortunes

Woe for Frank Lampard's Coventry as Sunderland one game away from Premier League

The Black Cats will face Sheffield United in the Championship playoff final.
10.36pm, 13 May 2025
SUNDERLAND DREW 1-1 with Coventry after extra-time this evening to reach the Championship final.

The Black Cats, who had won the first leg 2-1, will face Sheffield United in the climactic encounter on 24 May.

More to follow

