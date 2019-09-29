Ex-Brighton player stars as Ballygunner maintain Waterford six-in-a-row title bid

Ballygunner 2-22

Dungarvan 1-13

Tomas McCarthy reports from Fraher Field, Dungarvan

BALLYGUNNER ARE JUST sixty minutes away from completing six-in-a-row in Waterford senior hurling after a semi-final destruction of Dungarvan this afternoon.

Dessie Hutchinson (0-4), Peter Hogan (1-2) and Pauric Mahony (0-9) and Conor Sheahan (0-2) were all in dazzling form for Darragh O’Sullivan’s men. Hutchinson, in his first senior season, has been a major find for the reigning Munster champions and had the better of Darragh Lyons all afternoon.

Stephen O’Keeffe also made a crucial penalty stop on the stroke of half time. The Gunners are now unbeaten in their last 32 Waterford SHC matches. Dungarvan lost their third semi-final in six years despite the best efforts of Kieran Power and Cathal Curran.

The underdogs won the toss but elected to play against the elements. Seven Mahony singles (five frees) and a Hogan major helped the holders into an eleven-point half time advantage (1-14 to 0-6).

Former Brighton and Hove Albion soccer player Hutchinson notched three points from play inside twelve minutes and missed two goal chances as the Gunners raced out of the traps.

On the quarter hour, Tim O’Sullivan fed Hogan and he rammed it home with the aid of the crossbar (1-7 to 0-2). The Gunners struck 1-9 without reply as they opened a thirteen-point gap.

The Blues went 17 minutes without a score before Ryan Donnelly added their third point from a free. Colm Curran and Michael Kiely were also on target.

In injury time, Dungarvan were awarded a penalty after Stephen O’Keeffe spilled a Kieran Power point attempt. Patrick Curran stepped up but O’Keeffe saved to his right. He did the same in the group game between the two clubs earlier in the campaign.

Eleven minutes into the second half, Hogan supplied Michael Mahony and he found the far corner (2-17 to 0-8). Eight players registered from open play by the end and they could afford to empty the bench ahead of next month’s decider. Patrick Curran forced home a consolation goal on 61 minutes.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony 0-9 (0-6f), Peter Hogan, Michael Mahony 1-2 each, Dessie Hutchinson 0-4, Conor Sheahan 0-2, Billy O’Keeffe, Barry O’Sullivan, JJ Hutchinson 0-1 each.

Scorers for Dungarvan: Ryan Donnelly 0-5 (0-4f), Patrick Curran 1-1, Cathal Curran 0-3, Colm Curran 0-2, Michael Kiely, Gavin Crotty 0-1 each.

Ballygunner

1. Stephen O’Keeffe

4. Eddie Hayden

3. Ian Kenny

19. Barry Coughlan

18. Shane O’Sullivan

6. Philip Mahony

9. Billy O’Keeffe

5. Conor Sheahan

15. Paddy Leavy

12. Barry O’Sullivan

11. Pauric Mahony

8. Michael Mahony

14. Tim O’Sullivan

13. Peter Hogan

10. Dessie Hutchinson

Subs

25. Wayne Hutchinson for Coughlan (54)

20. Conor Power for Tim O’Sullivan (54)

23. JJ Hutchinson for Sheahan (54)

2. Tadhg Foley for Billy O’Keeffe (57)

7. Tom Gallagher for Philip Mahony (57)

Dungarvan

1. Gavin Power

13. Darragh Lyons

3. John Curran

4. Sean Ryan

5. Jamie Nagle

6. Kieran Power

7. Kenny Moore

8. Michael Kiely

20. Jack Lacey

11. Joe Allen

14. Patrick Curran

12. Ryan Donnelly

15. Gavin Crotty

2. Aaron Donnelly

10. Cathal Curran

Subs

9. Colm Curran for Moore (13)

18. Cormac Curran for Aaron Donnelly (29)

17. Kealan Daly for Kiely (49)

22. Joe Duggan for Colm Curran (51)

Referee: Alan Kissane