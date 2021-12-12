Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 12 December 2021
Advertisement

McGrath brothers sent-off as Loughmore lose out to Ballygunner in Munster semi-final battle

The Waterford champions will meet Kilmallock in the final on the weekend of 8-9 January.

Fintan O'Toole Reports from Fraher Field
By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 12 Dec 2021, 4:40 PM
1 hour ago 7,086 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/5627755

Ballygunner 2-11

Loughmore-Castleiney 0-12

A WILD WINTER’S afternoon in Dungarvan culminated with Ballygunner surviving a Munster club semi-final test as Loughmore-Castleiney’s remarkable season came to a close, Noel and John McGrath both shown red cards during a dramatic game.

conor-sheahan-and-ciaran-connolly-challenge-for-the-sliotar Action from the game in Fraher Field. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

The opening half was dominated by the 24th minute departure of Noel McGrath from the action, a red card brandished in his direction for an off-the-ball incident with Ballygunner’s Paddy Leavey. TV replays suggested the severity of the sanction was harsh, his loss a major blow to the Tipperary champions.

Then in the 53rd minute, his younger brother John saw red. That was a costly loss for the Tipperary champions, he received a second yellow for a challenge on Barry Coughlan. It occurred moments after McGrath had been fouled for a penalty, that decision then overturned as the ball was thrown in.

noel-mcgrath-is-given-a-red-card-by-johnny-murphy Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

Ballygunner got the job done, pouncing for crucial goals in either half from Kevin and Mikey Mahony, while Dessie Hutchinson was in stunning form as he clipped over five points from play.

After the Noel McGrath dismissal, Loughmore-Castleiney hurled superbly until the break, outscoring Ballygunner by 0-5 to 0-2 as they displayed immmense work-rate, had John McGrath in prolific form from frees and midfielder Ciaran Connolly impacting with a brace of points.

It was an unwelcoming December afternoon for hurling, the floodlights switched on before throw-in as a gale blew down the field at the Dungarvan venue. Those elements favoured Ballygunner early on, a factor in the 1-5 to 0-1 lead they engineered after the first quarter.

The conditions were not the sole contributory reason for their dominance, the excellent deliveries from the likes of Shane O’Sullivan yielded three points from play by the electric Dessie Hutchinson early on.

They also fashioned a 7th minute goal from Kevin Mahony after he was picked out in space by Paddy Leavey and finished from close-range.

That setback for Loughmore was compounded by the goal chances they created that did not prompt a green flag to be raised. Twice John McGrath unleashed shots, the first off his right and the second a left-handed whip under pressure, but on both occasions Stephen O’Keeffe’s reflexes and alertness were top-class as he produced saves.

dessie-hutchinson-consoles-brian-mcgrath-after-the-match Dessie Hutchinson consoles Brian McGrath after the match. Source: Tom Maher/INPHO

It was 1-8 to 0-9 in favour of Ballygunner at the interval but Loughmore channelled their momentum successfully in the second with a couple of wonderful points by Ed Connolly and Tommy Maher cutting the gap to one.

Ballygunner’s prospects were hit when Stephen O’Keeffe drilled a penalty low and wide, awarded after the dashing Hutchinson was taken down by John Ryan in the 37th minute.

But three minutes later they did find the net when Hutchinson created the space for Mikey Mahony to whip home. It was a well-created and executed goal, albeit Loughmore had cause for complaint that what looked like a foul in the build-up escaped censure.

Ballygunner were able to dig in from here, packing their defence with bodies and having attacking outlets in Hutchinson and Peter Hogan. Loughmore kept fighting to the bitter end but the John McGrath dismissal was a setback too great to absorb.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Dessie Hutchinson 0-5, Kevin Mahony 1-1, Mike Mahony 1-0, Peter Hogan, Pauric Mahony (0-2f) 0-2 each, Billy O’Keeffe 0-1.

Scorers for Loughmore-Castleiney: John McGrath 0-7 (0-7f), Ciaran Connolly 0-3, Ed Connolly, Tommy Maher 0-1 each.

Ballygunner

1. Stephen O’Keeffe

4. Tadhg Foley, 3. Barry Coughlan, 2. Ian Kenny

6. Philip Mahony

7. Ronan Power, 9. Paddy Leavey, 5. Shane O’Sullivan

8. Conor Sheahan, 15. Pauric Mahony

12. Peter Hogan, 11. Mikey Mahony, 13. Billy O’Keeffe

10. Dessie Hutchinson, 14. Kevin Mahony

Subs

19. Barry O’Sullivan for Billy O’Keeffe (51)

24. Darragh O’Keeffe for Shane O’Sullivan (58)

17. Harry Ruddle for Hogan (60)

Loughmore-Castleiney

1. Aidan McGrath

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

17. John Ryan, 3. Joey Hennessy, 4. Lorcan Egan

5. Tommy Maher, 6. John Meagher, 7. Brian McGrath

8. Ciaran Connolly, 9. Tomás McGrath

13. Ed Connolly, 14. Evan Sweeney, 11. Liam McGrath

20. Ciaran McGrath, 12. Noel McGrath, 15. John McGrath

Subs

19. Ciaran McCormack for Ciaran McGrath (43)

21. Anthony Ryan for Connolly (55)

24. Shane Hennessy for Maher (58)

18. Conor McGrath for Sweeney (61)

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick)

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole  / Reports from Fraher Field
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie