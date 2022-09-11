Ballygunner clinch record-equalling ninth straight Waterford SHC title

Ballygunner 2-11

Mount Sion 0-8

Tomás McCarthy reports from Walsh Park

BALLYGUNNER WERE SINGING and dancing in the rain as they won a ninth straight Waterford SHC title this afternoon, matching the record of Mount Sion and Erins Own.

All Star goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe inspired the All Ireland champions to victory with four stunning saves, including a first-half penalty stop from Austin Gleeson. On a day when scores were scarce, Pauric Mahony and Peter Hogan goaled in either half while Dessie Hutchinson and Billy O’Keeffe got two points from play.

Austin Gleeson scored five points for the Monastery men including a spectacular solo point in the second half. Stephen Roche and Owen Whelan also carried the fight to the Gunners.

Heavy rain fell in Waterford all morning and afternoon but the game was given the green light following a pitch inspection.

After a hot and heavy start, Pauric Mahony pointed a free in the third minute. He missed the next one. On 10 minutes, he played a quick free to Patrick Fitzgerald but PJ Fanning stopped his shot on the line. Mount Sion hit two wides before Mikey Mahony set up Dessie Hutchinson for the first point from play after 13 minutes.

Ballygunner's Ian Kenny is tackled by Martin F O'Neill and Martin O'Neill of Mount Sion. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Austin Gleeson and Owen Whelan put Jamie Gleeson into space. His shot was saved by Stephen O’Keeffe but Thomas Walsh signalled a penalty for a high tackle. Austin Gleeson stepped up but O’Keeffe produced a full length save. Gleeson notched Sion’s first point from a long range free on 17 minutes.

Mikey Mahony then cut through Sion defence and supplied older brother Pauric who slipped it past Ian O’Regan (1-2 to 0-1).

O’Keeffe then brought down a Martin O’Neill point effort and Hutchinson obliged at the other end. A Pauric Mahony free and a Mikey Mahony point from left it 1-5 to 0-2 in favour of the Gunners. Austin Gleeson mishit a free in front of goal before he tapped over his third in injury time. A five point lead for the holders at the break.

After Gleeson converted another free, Hutchinson flashed a shot across the face of goal and wide. On 36 minutes, O’Keeffe denied Alan Kirwan from close range. Mikey Mahony won a free and Pauric did the rest.

Kevin Mahony stretched the lead to six before Evan Curran struck Sion’s first point from play on 42 minutes. A quick free from Gleeson to Martin O’Neill saw the gap close to four (1-8 to 0-7).

Billy O’Keeffe was introduced for the champions and he made an instant impression with back-to-back points. Gleeson responded with a marvellous solo score.

With eight minutes left, Peter Hogan scampered through on goal and found the top corner of the net. History in the making.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony 1-4 (4fs), Peter Hogan 1-1, Billy O’Keeffe, Dessie Hutchinson 0-2 each, Kevin Mahony, Mikey Mahony 0-1.

Scorers for Mount Sion: Austin Gleeson 0-5 (4fs), Evan Curran, Owen Whelan, Martin O’Neill 0-1 each.

Ballygunner

1. Stephen O’Keeffe

2. Ian Kenny, 3. Barry Couglan, 4. Tadhg Foley

7. Ronan Power, 6. Philip Mahony, 5. Shane O’Sullivan

8. Conor Sheahan, 9. Paddy Leavey

11. Mikey Mahony, 15. Pauric Mahony, 12. Peter Hogan

24. Patrick Fitzgerald, 10. Dessie Hutchinson, 14. Kevin Mahony

Subs:

18. Billy O’Keeffe for Fitzgerald (43)

13. Tim O’Sullivan for Kevin Mahony (59)

19. Jake Foley for Pauric Mahony (59)

23. Darragh O’Keeffe for Sheahan (63)

21. Barry O’Sullivan for Power (63)

Mount Sion

1. Ian O’Regan

3. Luke O’Brien, 4. PJ Fanning, 2. Mikey Daykin

5. Martin Fish O’Neill, 6. Stephen O’Neill, 7. Ben Flanagan

8. Stephen Roche, 9. Evan Curran

14. Austin Gleeson, 11. Owen Whelan, 12. Alan Kirwan

13. Jack Meaney, 10. Martin Blondie O’Neill, 15. Jamie Gleeson

Subs:

21. John Kennedy for Meaney (HT)

22. Dylan Butler for Jamie Gleeson (41)

17. Peter Penkert for Curran (53)

19. Donal Power for Flanagan (61)

Referee: Thomas Walsh

