Brilliant Ballygunner reign in Munster again as Tony Kelly hits 0-11 for Ballyea

Ballygunner 1-23

Ballyea 0-17

THE GAP CLOSED but just not by enough to change the complexion of the Munster club hurling landscape.

Ballygunner ran riot when they met Ballyea twelve months ago, victors by a whopping 17 points. The Waterford and Clare champions renewed acquaintances today, Ballygunner again triumphant and yet the presence of Tony Kelly in their team bolstered the Ballyea challenge to make this a contest for long stretches.

There was no doubting who was going to succeed in the last quarter though. Much like their classic semi-final tussle with Na Piarsaigh, Ballygunner had the wherewithal to power to the finish line and hold off their opponents.

They outscored Ballyea 0-8 to 0-2 in the final quarter. Pauric Mahony pointed the way with 0-10 in an exhibition of supreme ball-striking. Teenager Patrick Fitzgerald caught the eye most with his sparkling showing to yield 1-4 from play.

It was not the first Munster hurling final of the year at the Thurles venue for Tony Kelly. His performance on the county stage in June was him at his dazzling best, amassing 0-13 in Clare colours. The Ballyea jersey didn’t stifle his impact here, he was in wondrous form in the first half in particular as he chalked up 0-8 and finished with eleven overall.

Ballygunner got to grips with his threat and had an array of scoring threats in Dessie Hutchinson, Kevin and Mikey Mahony up front, while Peter Hogan was hugely influential with his link role in the half-forward line.

The Waterford side became the first since St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield in 1999 to retain the Munster senior club hurling title. A fourth Munster win for the club, a third for this particular group and the defence of their All=Ireland title is still on track.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony 0-10 (0-5f, 0-1 ’65), Patrick Fitzgerald 1-4, Dessie Hutchinson 0-4, Kevin Mahony 0-2, Mikey Mahony 0-2, Peter Hogan 0-1

Scorers for Ballyea: Tony Kelly 0-11 (0-6f, 0-1 ’65), Niall Deasy 0-2, Pearse Lillis 0-2, James Murphy 0-1, Mossy Gavin 0-1.

Ballygunner

1. Stephen O’Keeffe

2. Ian Kenny (joint captain), 3. Barry Coughlan, 4. Tadhg Foley

5. Shane O’Sullivan, 6. Phillip Mahony, 7. Ronan Power

8. Conor Sheahan, 9. Paddy Leavey

11. Mikey Mahony, 15. Pauric Mahony, 12. Peter Hogan

10. Dessie Hutchinson, 14. Kevin Mahony, 13. Patrick Fitzgerald

Subs

Ballyea

1. Barry Coote

Gavin Cooney

2. Brandon O’Connell, 3. Peter Casey, 4. Paul Flanagan,

7. James Murphy, 6. Jack Browne, 5. Gearoid O’Connell

8. Tony Kelly, 9. Stan Lineen

11. Pearse Lillis, 14. Gary Brennan, 12. Cathal O’Connor

13. Mossy Gavin, 10. Niall Deasy, 15. Aaron Griffin

Subs

Referee: Michael Kennedy (Tipperary)