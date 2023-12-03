'If you had said to me that you'd win four Munsters, I probably would have said you were mad'

REPETITION CANNOT DIM the glow of satisfaction that victory brings.

Today may not have match the wildness of the joy Philip Mahony displayed when winning his first Munster senior title with Ballygunner in 2018, but his fourth such victory remained a source of immense pleasure.

It’s 14 years since Mahony lost out as a teenager in a provincial decider against Newtownshandrum. He had to endure pain of a different kind when suspension cast him as a frustrated onlooker for the 2015 final against Na Piarsaigh, while he was back on the pitch when experiencing the defeats of the 2017 and 2019 deciders.

Cruising past Clonlara by 13 points today was the latest deliverance of the regular winning feeling that Ballygunner crave.

“Look it’s easier to come back every year when you know the team that we have and the lads are working harder every single year. You have to make the most of these days because these are why you play hurling.

“We’ve been here enough times after being beaten in Munster finals. We’re after winning a few now but there were days when you were coming up here and you weren’t too sure if you would ever win one. If you had said to me after 2017 against Na Piarsaigh that you’d win four Munster Championships, I probably would have said you were mad. It’s just a testament to the group that we have and we’ll plough on again now.”

What has changed to transform them into a team struggling to get the job done in finals to one that is crushing every team in Munster that comes across them?

“I’m not too sure,” considers Mahony.

“It helps when you have the likes of Dessie (Hutchinson). Obviously the younger lads I suppose are the real difference – just how committed they are. They’re probably been the difference, the likes of Patrick coming in and hopefully there will be more lads next year who will kick on and keep the group fresh. That makes a big difference.

“i know we have a big day coming down the tracks again, (but) if you can’t enjoy a Munster Championship win, they’re so hard to win, then there’s no point in playing hurling really.

“To go back again with the cup to Ballygunner is brilliant.”

Ballygunner's Patrick Fitzgerald and Clonlara's Ger Powell.

Darragh O’Sullivan hailed the level of performance his players produced.

“Just watched the second goal, which was unbelievable. That’s the skillset these guys have and add a bit of work-rate. We’ll enjoy today, to win three Munster titles (in a row) it’s not something we spoke about, that’s the truth and yet when you do it, it is hugely pleasing from a club point of view. We’ll quickly focus again, recover tomorrow, focus on St Thomas.”

The Ballygunner boss watched a different game unfold in comparison to the claustrophobic nature of the semi-final contest they had with Na Piarsaigh.

“There was space today. The teams were set up the last day to close down space whereas today it was more free-flowing. Different day, wind makes a huge difference too. there was no wind, perfect condition, your puckouts can go further and there is more space on the field.

“The beauty of things now is that when you look at the pitches, when you look at the stadiums, the surfaces are more important than the surroundings. The players need to play on a good surface and we have had that today and we had it in Limerick the last day.”