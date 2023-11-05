Ballygunner fire 2-20 as they power past Sarsfields to reach Munster semi-final

Ballygunner 2-20

Sarsfields 0-9

IT WAS EXPECTED beforehand Ballygunner would progress and that notion never looked like being dispelled as the action unfolded in Walsh Park.

Ballygunner’s sense of control was absolute. The provincial champions of the last two seasons collided with a Sarsfields team fresh off their first Cork title in nine years. Everything in the game spoke to that contrast in experience and hurling wherewithal.

The 17-point scoreboard gap at the end demonstrated Ballygunner’s superiority, Peter Hogan and Kevin Mahony netted in either half, confirming a passage to a heavyweight showdown with Limerick’s Na Piarsaigh in a fortnight.

Any concerns about their eight-week layoff from action since the Waterford county final were swiftly wiped away. They rattled off the game’s opening four points inside ten minutes and when Sarsfields had cause to cheer with their first score courtesy of Cathal McCarthy, Ballygunner countered instantly with the game’s first goal.

It stemmed from a clear ploy of Stephen O’Keeffe pumping long deliveries towards the City End of the stadium. His puckout was broken by Dessie Hutchinson into the path of Peter Hogan, ghosting through unmarked, and the wing-forward smashed his shot to the net past Donnacha McCarthy.

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Peter Hogan celebrates his first-half goal. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

That strike propelled Ballygunner ahead 1-4 to 0-1, their advantage had swelled to nine, 1-12 to 0-6 by the interval. Sarsfields could not gain a foothold in the game. Aaron Myers contributed five of their six first-half points, a state of reliance was magnified by Ballygunner’s array of accurate shooters. All six starting forwards had their radar attuned to convert from play in that period, while midfielder Conor Sheahan also popped up with a score.

Advertisement

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Sarsfields coach Diarmuid O'Sullivan. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

More to follow…

Ballygunner

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (joint captain)

2. Ian Kenny, 3. Barry Coughlan, 4. Tadhg Foley

5. Shane O’Sullivan, 6. Philip Mahony (joint captain), 17. Ronan Power

8. Conor Sheahan, 9. Paddy Leavey

15. Mikey Mahony, 11. Pauric Mahony, 12. Peter Hogan

10. Dessie Hutchinson, 14. Kevin Mahony, 13. Patrick Fitzgerald

Subs

18. Billy O’Keeffe for Leavey (55)

7. Harry Ruddle for Philip Mahony (55)

21. Cormac Power for Pauric Mahony (56)

19. Sean Harney for Ruddle (56)

22. Aaron O’Neill for Fitzgerald (58)

Sarsfields

1. Donnacha McCarthy

2. Cathal McCarthy, 19. Craig Leahy, 4. Paul Leopold

7. Luke Elliott, 6. Eoghan Murphy, 5. Bryan Murphy

3. Conor O’Sullivan, 9. Daniel Kearney

10. Jack O’Connor, 13. Luke Hackett, 15 Aaron Myers

14. Colm McCarthy, 12. Cian Darcy, 8. Daniel Hogan

Subs

22. Ben Nodwell for Hackett (half-time)

11. Liam Healy for Leopold (38)

23. James Sweeney for Colm McCarthy (40)

25. Shane O’Regan for Kearney (45)

21. Darragh Long for Hogan (56)

Referee: Conor Doyle (Tipperary)