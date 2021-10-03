Eight is great for Ballygunner as they continue Déise domination

Ballygunner 2-27

Roanmore 0-13

Tomás McCarthy reports from Walsh Park

WATERFORD STAR DESSIE Hutchinson struck a staggering 1-9 from play as Ballygunner completed eight in a row in emphatic style this afternoon.

They are only one title away from matching the record jointly held by Erins Own and Mount Sion.

The Gunners had the game wrapped up in the first half against a Roanmore side appearing in the club’s first final since 1990. The men in red and black are now 43 games unbeaten in Waterford, a record stretching back to June 2015.

Hutchinson was on his way to the man-of-the-match award at half-time with 1-5 to his credit. The biggest cheer of the day came when he was substituted on 58 minutes.

Pauric Mahony put over nine points while Peter Hogan, Mikey Mahony and Tadhg Foley also played starring roles. Sub Cormac Power fired home a second goal in injury time.

Roanmore played with a stiff breeze in the first half but found themselves 12 points down after 22 minutes. Hutchinson goaled on three minutes for the Gunners. Defender Tadhg Foley was involved twice in the move before he passed across goal for Hutchinson to finish. The Gunners hitman scored 1-3 from play inside 12 minutes. He was up to 1-4 by the first water break.

Pauric Mahony and Peter Hogan added two points apiece as they led by ten (1-9 to 0-2). Roanmore only had two Gavin O’Brien’s frees to show for their efforts.

Conor Ryan was assigned to Hutchinson for the second quarter but the champions moved 12 clear with Hutchinson and Kevin Mahony on target (1-11 to 0-2).

Roanmore finished the half with four Gavin O’Brien frees, including one from his own 45, and one from play by Sean Burke to trail by eight at the interval (1-12 to 0-7).

A minute into the second period, Roanmore keeper Jack Chester dived to his right to stop a Pauric Mahony shot before Hutchinson split the posts again. Three Pauric Mahony points and two from younger brother Mikey made it 1-18 to 0-10 at the second water break.

Hutchinson tagged on three more before he was substituted to a loud roar two minutes from time. Roanmore sub Lee Hearne hit two consolation points.

Two minutes into injury time, Conor Power set up Cormac Power for a second Ballygunner gpal to put the icing on the cake.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Dessie Hutchinson 1-9, Pauric Mahony 0-9 (5fs), Cormac Power 1-0, Peter Hogan, Mikey Mahony, Jake Foley 0-2 each, Kevin Mahony, Harry Ruddle, Conor Power 0-1 each.

Scorers for Roanmore: Gavin O’Brien 0-7 (6fs, 1 65), Lee Hearne 0-2, Sean Burke, Chris Dempsey, Brian Nolan, Billy Nolan 0-1 each.

Ballygunner

1. Stephen O’Keeffe

2. Ian Kenny

3. Barry Coughlan

6. Shane O’Sullivan

7. Ronan Power

4. Tadhg Foley

5. Billy O’Keeffe

8. Conor Sheahan

9. Paddy Leavey

13. Harry Ruddle

11. Mikey Mahony

12. Peter Hogan

15. Pauric Mahony

14. Kevin Mahony

10. Dessie Hutchinson

Subs: 18. Barry O’Sullivan for Ruddle (50); 17. Jake Foley for Sheahan (52); 20. Conor Power for Pauric Mahony (57); 21. Cormac Power for Dessie Hutchinson (58); 19. Barry Power for Billy O’Keeffe (59)

Roanmore

1. Jack Chester

5. Frank McGrath

4. Charlie Chester

3. Rory Furlong

2. Conor Ryan

6. Billy Nolan

9. Chris Dempsey

7. Dale Hayes

8. Eoin Madigan

13. Emmet O’Toole

11. Gavin O’Brien

12. Ethan Flynn

14. Shane Mackey

15. Cian Wadding

10. Brian Nolan

Subs: 17. Sean Burke for Flynn (Blood, 5-12); 17. Sean Burke for Flynn (26); 19. Lee Hearne for Madigan (43); 18. Harry White for Brian Nolan (54).

Referee: Thomas Walsh