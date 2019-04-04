6 players from kingpins Ballyhale selected in All-Ireland club hurling awards

Cushendall, Ballygunner, Ballyhale and St Thomas players are all selected.

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS WILL be honoured with six representatives on the 2019 AIB All-Ireland club players’ hurling team after their triumphant season.

The Kilkenny powerhouse picked up their seventh All-Ireland senior hurling crown in style on St Patrick’s Day with victory over Galway outfit St Thomas.

And two of their players – attackers Adrian Mullen and Colin Fennelly – are both in contention for the individual player of the year accolade along with Ballygunner forward Pauric Mahony.

Mullen and Fennelly are joined in the side by Ballyhale team-mates in the defensive pair of Joey Holden and Michael Fennelly, and the attacking duo of TJ Reid and Eoin Cody.

Munster champions Ballygunner have five players in the running with Mahony included along with his brother Philip, goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe, corner-back Ian Kenny and midfielder Shane O’Sullivan.

Cushendall have two players honoured in Eoghan Campbell and Neil McManus while St Thomas wing-back Fintan Burke and Coolderry corner-forward Brian Carroll complete the chosen side.

The team was chosen by a panel of national and regional media who considered outstanding performances over the provincial and All-Ireland series.

The winners will be presented with their awards at a banquet in Croke Park this Saturday evening when the Hurler of the Year will also be announced.

AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards – Hurling 2019

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Eoghan Campbell (Ruairí Óg / Cushendall)

3. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

4. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)

5. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

6. Michael Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

7. Fintan Burke (St Thomas)

8. Shane O’Sullivan (Ballygunner)

9. Neil McManus (Ruairí Óg / Cushendall)

10. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

12. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

13. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

14. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

15. Brian Carroll (Coolderry)

Hurler of the Year Nominees

Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

