This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 4 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

6 players from kingpins Ballyhale selected in All-Ireland club hurling awards

Ballygunner, Cushendall, St Thomas and Coolderry also have players included.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 7:55 AM
1 hour ago 1,750 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4572865
Cushendall, Ballygunner, Ballyhale and St Thomas players are all selected.
Image: INPHO
Cushendall, Ballygunner, Ballyhale and St Thomas players are all selected.
Cushendall, Ballygunner, Ballyhale and St Thomas players are all selected.
Image: INPHO

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS WILL be honoured with six representatives on the 2019 AIB All-Ireland club players’ hurling team after their triumphant season.

The Kilkenny powerhouse picked up their seventh All-Ireland senior hurling crown in style on St Patrick’s Day with victory over Galway outfit St Thomas.

And two of their players – attackers Adrian Mullen and Colin Fennelly – are both in contention for the individual player of the year accolade along with Ballygunner forward Pauric Mahony.

Mullen and Fennelly are joined in the side by Ballyhale team-mates in the defensive pair of Joey Holden and Michael Fennelly, and the attacking duo of TJ Reid and Eoin Cody.

Munster champions Ballygunner have five players in the running with Mahony included along with his brother Philip, goalkeeper Stephen O’Keeffe, corner-back Ian Kenny and midfielder Shane O’Sullivan.

Cushendall have two players honoured in Eoghan Campbell and Neil McManus while St Thomas wing-back Fintan Burke and Coolderry corner-forward Brian Carroll complete the chosen side. 

The team was chosen by a panel of national and regional media who considered outstanding performances over the provincial and All-Ireland series.

The winners will be presented with their awards at a banquet in Croke Park this Saturday evening when the Hurler of the Year will also be announced.

AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards – Hurling 2019

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Eoghan Campbell (Ruairí Óg / Cushendall)
3. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
4. Ian Kenny (Ballygunner)

5. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)
6. Michael Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
7. Fintan Burke (St Thomas)

8. Shane O’Sullivan (Ballygunner)
9. Neil McManus (Ruairí Óg / Cushendall)

10. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
12. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

13. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks) 
14. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
15. Brian Carroll (Coolderry)

Hurler of the Year Nominees

  • Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
  • Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
  • Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie