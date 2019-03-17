Fennelly hits 2-4 as Ballyhale storm to seventh All-Ireland crown with 17-point win

Ballyhale Shamrocks 2-28

St Thomas 2-11

Fintan O’Toole reports from Croke Park

THE KINGS OF club hurling reigned again this afternoon, Ballyhale Shamrocks sweeping to their latest All-Ireland title with a powerful display that blew them past the challenge of Galway’s St Thomas.

With their most celebrated name Henry Shefflin now directing operations on the sideline, the Kilkenny champions once more reached the peak with 17 points to spare at the final whistle.

Man-of-the-match Colin Fennelly bagged 2-4 from play with TJ Reid’s haul of 0-9 and Adrian Mullen’s contribution of 0-5 also helping Ballyhale blitz the 2013 winners.

The first half was characterised most by the interventions of Fennelly. By the interval he had two goals to his name, tipping a shot to the net in the 5th minute after his initial attempt was thwarted by goalkeeper Gerald Murray and then a lovely flick to meet a long Adrian Mullen delivery in the 22nd minute saw the sliotar nestle in the far corner in front of Hill 16.

He could have raised a third green flag, his 20th minute one-handed swipe dropped just over the crossbar. But Fennelly was the perfect focal point for the Ballyhale attack and helped shape a 2-10 to 1-8 interval advantage.

More to follow…

Scorers for Ballyhale Shamrocks: Colin Fennelly 2-4, TJ Reid 0-9 (0-5f), Adrian Mullen 0-5, Eoin Cody, Patrick Mullen, Brian Cody 0-2 each, Mark Aylward, Evan Shefflin, Ronan Corcoran, Richie Reid 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Thomas: Darragh Burke 0-7 (0-5f, 0-1 ’65), David Burke, Conor Cooney (1-0 pen) 1-0 each, James Regan, Bernard Burke, Brendan Farrell, Damien McGlynn.

Ballyhale Shamrocks

1. Dean Mason

2. Darren Mullen

3. Joey Holden

4. Brian Butler

5. Evan Shefflin

6. Michael Fennelly (captain)

7. Patrick Mullen

8. Ronan Corcoran

9. Richie Reid

10. Brian Cody

11. TJ Reid

12. Adrian Mullen

13. Eoin Reid

14. Colin Fennelly

15. Eoin Cody

Subs

22. Mark Aylward for Eoin Reid (42)

21. Conor Walsh for Corcoran (54)

17. Kevin Mullen for Darren Mullen (58)

23. Joseph Cuddihy for Eoin Cody (58)

19. Gavin Butler for Michael Fennelly (60)

St Thomas

1. Gerald Murray

2. Cian Mahoney

3. Cathal Burke

4. Sean Skehill

5. Donal Cooney

6. Shane Cooney

7. Fintan Burke

8. James Regan

9. David Burke

10. David Sherry

11. Darragh Burke

12. Bernard Burke

13. Brendan Farrell

14. Conor Cooney (captain)

17. Damien McGlynn

Subs

19. Mark Caulfield for Fintan Burke (inj) (49)

21. Colin Fallon for Regan (52)

18. Cian Kelly for Sherry (57)

20. Damien Finnerty for McGlynn (59)

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

