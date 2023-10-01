Ballyhale hang on to Kilkenny and All-Ireland crowns for dear life

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Ballyhale survived the fright of their lives in Nowlan Park as TJ Reid produced heroics to see off recently-crowned league champions Dicksboro to reach the Kilkenny semi-finals, the final score 1-20 to 0-21.

They now face James Stephens, with Brian Cody in their coaching ticket who won the earlier game on Sunday against Graigue Ballycallan, 1-18 to 0-15, in the county semi-final.

The other semi-final will feature O’Loughlin Gaels, who beat Mullinavat 0-18 to 2-10, against Bennetsbridge, who conquered Glenmore, 3-14 to 0-17.

For a time in the headline fixture, it looked as if Dicksboro were home.

That came after a period of early dominance from the champions, an Adrian Mullen goal in the first half putting them in the box seat, and a majestic TJ Reid sideline early in the second gave them the look of being very comfortable.

A big third quarter, along with the impact substitute Shane Stapleton was making with sharper shooting soon seen Dicksboro edging three points up. Their cause was helped immensely then by a red card to Paddy Mullen, whch looked harsh on the action replays.

Colin Fennelly levelled the game, 0-20 to 1-17 with just four minutes left on the clock. Dicksboro gain the advantage, Eoin Cody levelled again, before TJ Reid settled the matter, even before the twist in the tail of goalkeeper Dean Mason needing to save an Andy Gaffney free with the final play of the game.