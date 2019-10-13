3 left in Kilkenny title race, Galway semi-final draw made and new camogie champions in Cork

THERE’S THREE SIDES left in the Kilkenny senior hurling race, the semi-finalists have been confirmed in Galway hurling and there was new camogie champions crowned in Cork this afternoon.

Kilkenny

All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks needed to mount a second-half comeback for their quarter-final victory in Kilkenny today in Danesfort. They trailed 0-13 to 0-7 at the break against Clara but reeled in their opponents as the second half unfolded and a TJ Reid goal helped clinch their 1-19 to 0-17 success. They’ll now meet O’Loughlin Gaels, 1-14 to 0-13 winners over Mullinavat yesterday, at the semi-final stage in a repeat of the 2016 decider that was won by the Kilkenny city club.

The victors there will take on James Stephens in the final, 1-15 to 2-9 victors today in their semi-final at Nowlan Park with Erins Own. The teams were tied at 0-6 apiece at the break but the winners forged ahead with Luke Scanlon grabbing their second-half goal.

Results

Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-19 Clara 0-17

James Stephens 1-15 Erins Own 2-9

Galway

In Galway Liam Mellows and Cappataggle joined St Thomas and Turloughmore in the semi-final line-up after their quarter-final clashes today. Liam Mellows were comprehensive victors by 2-16 to 0-6 against Sarsfields in Kenny Park in Athenry. After winning the title in 2017 and losing the deicder in 2018, they will be bidding for a third final in a row this season.

Cappataggle reached the last four for the third successive year as they defeated Loughrea by 2-18 to 0-14. They will now take on Liam Mellows in the semi-finals after the draw this evening with reigning champions St Thomas set to meet Turloughmore after their quarter-final wins yesterday.

Results

Galway SHC

Liam Mellows 2-16 Sarsfields 0-6

Cappataggle 2-18 Loughrea 0-14

Camogie

Sarsfields bridged a 30-year gap to lift the Cork senior camogie crown today, 3-9 to 0-15 winners as they defeated the reigning county and Munster champions Inniscarra.

The title holders were bidding for four-in-a-row in Cork but Sarsfields triumphed thanks to second-half goals from Emer Fennell (2) and Michelle Barry.

In Wexford camogie, St Martin’s were crowned senior champions again thanks to 0-17 to 1-12 success over Oulart-the-Ballagh in today’s final replay.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!