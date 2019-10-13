This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
3 left in Kilkenny title race, Galway semi-final draw made and new camogie champions in Cork

Busy day around the country with key games taking place.

By The42 Team Sunday 13 Oct 2019, 8:36 PM
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
TJ Reid was the goalscorer for Ballyhale today.
TJ Reid was the goalscorer for Ballyhale today.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THERE’S THREE SIDES left in the Kilkenny senior hurling race, the semi-finalists have been confirmed in Galway hurling and there was new camogie champions crowned in Cork this afternoon.

Kilkenny 

All-Ireland champions Ballyhale Shamrocks needed to mount a second-half comeback for their quarter-final victory in Kilkenny today in Danesfort. They trailed 0-13 to 0-7 at the break against Clara but reeled in their opponents as the second half unfolded and a TJ Reid goal helped clinch their 1-19 to 0-17 success. They’ll now meet O’Loughlin Gaels, 1-14 to 0-13 winners over Mullinavat yesterday, at the semi-final stage in a repeat of the 2016 decider that was won by the Kilkenny city club.

The victors there will take on James Stephens in the final, 1-15 to 2-9 victors today in their semi-final at Nowlan Park with Erins Own. The teams were tied at 0-6 apiece at the break but the winners forged ahead with Luke Scanlon grabbing their second-half goal.

Results

  • Ballyhale Shamrocks 1-19 Clara 0-17
  • James Stephens 1-15 Erins Own 2-9

 

Galway

In Galway Liam Mellows and Cappataggle joined St Thomas and Turloughmore in the semi-final line-up after their quarter-final clashes today. Liam Mellows were comprehensive victors by 2-16 to 0-6 against Sarsfields in Kenny Park in Athenry. After winning the title in 2017 and losing the deicder in 2018, they will be bidding for a third final in a row this season.

Cappataggle reached the last four for the third successive year as they defeated Loughrea by 2-18 to 0-14. They will now take on Liam Mellows in the semi-finals after the draw this evening with reigning champions St Thomas set to meet Turloughmore after their quarter-final wins yesterday.

Results

Galway SHC

  • Liam Mellows 2-16 Sarsfields 0-6
  • Cappataggle 2-18 Loughrea 0-14

Camogie

Sarsfields bridged a 30-year gap to lift the Cork senior camogie crown today, 3-9 to 0-15 winners as they defeated the reigning county and Munster champions Inniscarra.

The title holders were bidding for four-in-a-row in Cork but Sarsfields triumphed thanks to second-half goals from Emer Fennell (2) and Michelle Barry.

In Wexford camogie, St Martin’s were crowned senior champions again thanks to 0-17 to 1-12 success over Oulart-the-Ballagh in today’s final replay.

