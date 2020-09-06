Ballyhale fire four early goals to win in Kilkenny and Moran strike helps Cuala reach Dublin decider

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Ballyhale have returned to the semi-final stage in Kilkenny after shooting 4-18 in their quarter-final success over Clara today.

The club kingpins for the last two seasons are now one win away from another final appearance on the back of this 19-point victory at Nowlan Park.

They laid the foundations for the victory by blitzing their opponents with four early goals. Eoin Cody set the ball rolling, then Eoin Reid raised two green flags in quick succession before TJ Reid got in on the action to ensure they had netted for the fourth time with only eight minutes gone on the clock.

Ballyhale were in front 4-2 to 0-3 at that juncture and were 4-9 to 0-7 clear by the interval. Wing-back Darragh Corcoran impressed as he hit three points during the game, Reid’s free-taking helped keep them ticking over and the James O’Connor-managed side were emphatic winners in the end over the 2015 champions Clara.

The last of the Kilkenny quarter-finals sees James Stephens meet Mullinavat at 5pm while Dicksboro and O’Loughlin Gaels booked places yesterday in next Saturday’s semi-finals.

In Dublin it was Cuala that booked the first of spots in the senior hurling final when they got past Lucan Sarsfields by 1-17 to 0-13 in Parnell Park. Cuala trailed 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time but turned it around in the second half with Seán Moran’s 48th minute goal proving a critical score.

Cuala and Lucan players battling for possession Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Lucan were well in the hunt for three-quarters of the game with Ben Coffey and Kevin Fitzgerald pointing the way for them but Moran’s goal put Cuala ahead 1-11 to 0-12 at that stage. They finished the stronger with Con O’Callaghan, who set up Moran for that crucial score, bagging 0-3 while David Treacy contributed 0-7 overall.

Ballyboden St-Enda’s meet Na Fianna at 4pm in the second of the semi-final ties in the capital.

Liam Mellows, finalists for the last three years, bowed out of Galway senior hurling race as they were defeated by Loughrea, 0-22 to 1-13, in the day’s opening quarter-final.

Despite an early goal from Tadhg Haran, Liam Mellows were struggling from the off with Loughrea in front 0-13 to 1-6 at half-time and they pushed on from that position to win by six points.

St Thomas and Cappataggle are already through to the Galway semi-finals with Turloughmore taking on Sarsfields this evening.

Results

Dublin SHC semi-final

Cuala 1-17 Lucan Sarsfields 0-13

Galway SHC quarter-final

Loughrea 0-22 Liam Mellows 1-13

Kilkenny SHC quarter-final

Ballyhale Shamrocks 4-18 Clara 0-11

