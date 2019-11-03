This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
3-4 for Cody and 0-11 for Reid as Ballyhale book Leinster semi-final place

A nine-point win for the All-Ireland champions against Clonkill today.

By Conor McKenna Sunday 3 Nov 2019, 3:12 PM
A hat-trick for corner-forward Eoin Cody today.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ballyhale Shamrocks 3-21
Clonkill 2-15

Conor McKenna reports from Mullingar

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS ADVANCED to the semi-finals of the Leinster championship, following a nine-point victory over Clonkill today.

Ballyhale were always in control despite a gallant effort from Clonkill, who competed very well for large parts of the game.

Brendan Murtagh was fantastic for Clonkill scoring 2-9 over the course of the game, while Ballyhale forward Eoin Cody also excelled, registering 3-4 from play.

The Kilkenny side scored three points in the first five minutes to give themselves an early lead, with Eoin Cody (2) and TJ Reid finding the target.

A goal from Murtagh levelled proceedings, with the former Westmeath stars effort beating the goalkeeper, after a pass from Niall Mitchell.

Eoin Cody responded with a point for Ballyhale, before the same player scored his side’s first goal, as his 12th minute effort made its way into the back of the net and gave the Kilkenny side a four point lead.

Ballyhale scored three successive points to put daylight between the sides, before Luke Loughlin opened his account.

Henry Shefflin’s side got their second in the 22nd minute, with Eoin Cody again finding the net, after being set up by Michael Fennelly.

Eoin Cody soon after pointed for Ballyhale to stretch his sides lead to ten, but Clonkill scored three points in succession to give themselves hope.

It was tit for tat up until the interval, as the visitors held a 2-9 to 1-5 lead at half-time, but Clonkill suffered a fatal blow after the interval, as Eoin Cody completed his hat-trick, after Colin Fennelly’s initial effort was saved.

The outcome of this match was never in doubt from that point onwards though Clonkill never gave up and a 46th minute goal from Murtagh left eight between the sides.

Ballyhale held out for a nine-point win and advanced to the semi-final, where they will face Wexford champions St. Martin’s.

Scorers for Ballyhale Shamrocks: Eoin Cody 3-4, TJ Reid 0-11 (0-7f), Evan Shefflin, Richie Reid, Adrian Mullen, Eoin Reid, Eoin Kenneally, Mark Aylward 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clonkill: Brendan Murtagh 2-9 (0-5f, 0-1 ’65), Niall Dowdall 0-2, Luke Loughlin, Luke Folan, Aidan Price, Shane Power 0-1 each.

Ballyhale Shamrocks

1. Dean Mason

2. Darragh Corcoran
3. Joey Holden
4. Darren Mullen

5. Evan Shefflin
6. Michael Fennelly
7. Richie Reid

8. Ronan Corcoran
11. TJ Reid

10. Adrian Mullen
12. Brian Cody
26. Joey Cuddihy

13. Eoin Reid
15. Eoin Cody
14. Colin Fennelly

Subs

22. Mark Aylward for B Cody (half-time)
24. Eoin Kenneally for Cuddihy (39)
17. Conor Phelan for C Fennelly (51)
18. Gavin Butler for M Fennelly (54)
20. Paddy Hearne for Corcoran (59)

Clonkill

1. Andrew Mitchell

2. Darragh Egerton
4. John Kenny
3. Adam Price

7. Luke Folan
6. Paddy Dowdall
5. Kelvin Reilly

9. Christopher Austin
8. Shane Power

11. Peadar Scally
12. Luke Loughlin
29. Niall Mitchell

19. Jordan Smyth
14. Brendan Murtagh
13. Niall Dowdall

Subs

30. Eoin Price for Kenny (23)
15. Anthony Price for Austin (39)
20. Mark Keegan for Scally (43)
10. Ciaran Nolan for Smyth (47)
26. Enda Loughlin for N Mitchell (51)

Referee: Justin Heffernan (Wexford)

About the author:

Conor McKenna
@conormckenna98
sport@the42.ie

