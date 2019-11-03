3-4 for Cody and 0-11 for Reid as Ballyhale book Leinster semi-final place

Ballyhale Shamrocks 3-21

Clonkill 2-15

Conor McKenna reports from Mullingar

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS ADVANCED to the semi-finals of the Leinster championship, following a nine-point victory over Clonkill today.

Ballyhale were always in control despite a gallant effort from Clonkill, who competed very well for large parts of the game.

Brendan Murtagh was fantastic for Clonkill scoring 2-9 over the course of the game, while Ballyhale forward Eoin Cody also excelled, registering 3-4 from play.

The Kilkenny side scored three points in the first five minutes to give themselves an early lead, with Eoin Cody (2) and TJ Reid finding the target.

A goal from Murtagh levelled proceedings, with the former Westmeath stars effort beating the goalkeeper, after a pass from Niall Mitchell.

Eoin Cody responded with a point for Ballyhale, before the same player scored his side’s first goal, as his 12th minute effort made its way into the back of the net and gave the Kilkenny side a four point lead.

Ballyhale scored three successive points to put daylight between the sides, before Luke Loughlin opened his account.

Henry Shefflin’s side got their second in the 22nd minute, with Eoin Cody again finding the net, after being set up by Michael Fennelly.

Eoin Cody soon after pointed for Ballyhale to stretch his sides lead to ten, but Clonkill scored three points in succession to give themselves hope.

It was tit for tat up until the interval, as the visitors held a 2-9 to 1-5 lead at half-time, but Clonkill suffered a fatal blow after the interval, as Eoin Cody completed his hat-trick, after Colin Fennelly’s initial effort was saved.

The outcome of this match was never in doubt from that point onwards though Clonkill never gave up and a 46th minute goal from Murtagh left eight between the sides.

Ballyhale held out for a nine-point win and advanced to the semi-final, where they will face Wexford champions St. Martin’s.

Scorers for Ballyhale Shamrocks: Eoin Cody 3-4, TJ Reid 0-11 (0-7f), Evan Shefflin, Richie Reid, Adrian Mullen, Eoin Reid, Eoin Kenneally, Mark Aylward 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clonkill: Brendan Murtagh 2-9 (0-5f, 0-1 ’65), Niall Dowdall 0-2, Luke Loughlin, Luke Folan, Aidan Price, Shane Power 0-1 each.

Ballyhale Shamrocks

1. Dean Mason

2. Darragh Corcoran

3. Joey Holden

4. Darren Mullen

5. Evan Shefflin

6. Michael Fennelly

7. Richie Reid

8. Ronan Corcoran

11. TJ Reid

10. Adrian Mullen

12. Brian Cody

26. Joey Cuddihy

13. Eoin Reid

15. Eoin Cody

14. Colin Fennelly

Subs

22. Mark Aylward for B Cody (half-time)

24. Eoin Kenneally for Cuddihy (39)

17. Conor Phelan for C Fennelly (51)

18. Gavin Butler for M Fennelly (54)

20. Paddy Hearne for Corcoran (59)

Clonkill

1. Andrew Mitchell

2. Darragh Egerton

4. John Kenny

3. Adam Price

7. Luke Folan

6. Paddy Dowdall

5. Kelvin Reilly

9. Christopher Austin

8. Shane Power

11. Peadar Scally

12. Luke Loughlin

29. Niall Mitchell

19. Jordan Smyth

14. Brendan Murtagh

13. Niall Dowdall

Subs

30. Eoin Price for Kenny (23)

15. Anthony Price for Austin (39)

20. Mark Keegan for Scally (43)

10. Ciaran Nolan for Smyth (47)

26. Enda Loughlin for N Mitchell (51)

Referee: Justin Heffernan (Wexford)