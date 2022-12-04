Joy matched only by relief as Ballyhale Shamrock edge dramatic Leinster final

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) 2-22

Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) 2-19

Paul Keane reports from Croke Park

A 12TH AIB Leinster club SHC title belongs to Ballyhale Shamrocks, but it was more relief than joy at the final whistle for Pat Hoban’s side who held on for a dramatic three-point win.

Leading by 14 points with five minutes played in the second-half, their third consecutive provincial title looked a certainty at that stage.

Remarkably, that gap was cut to just a single point by the 47th minute as back-to-back Dublin champions Crokes threw everything they had at it and hauled themselves right back into contention for a maiden title.

Goals from captain Caolan Conway and Alex Considine helped to pull the Stillorgan side back into it but one point was as close as they got.

Eoin Kenneally’s 49th minute goal for All-Ireland title hopefuls Ballyhale – when his shot from the left wing dropped short and somehow found the net – settled them and went a long way towards deciding the game.

Kilkenny great TJ Reid added two crucial points in the run in as the Shamrocks escaped with that three-point win.

They will take on Munster champions Ballygunner in a glamour All-Ireland semi-final on the weekend before Christmas, a repeat of last season’s final.

But Crokes will kick themselves for not finishing the job after that amazing comeback.

Crokes were boosted by the return of Considine following suspension and an early point from the Dublin attacker helped the underdogs to lead by 0-3 to 0-2.

But they then went 20 minutes – from the eighth to the 28th – without scoring and conceded 1-9 in that period, leaving them desperately chasing the game from there on.

Crokes struggled to make any inroads from their own puckouts initially, found the diagonal wind which was largely blowing against them difficult to deal with and looked in real trouble by the half-hour mark.

Ballyhale had struggled early on against Naas in the semi-finals but were clearly keen to hit the Dubliners hard and early this time and opened up a 1-11 to 0-3 lead after 27 minutes.

Colin Fennelly got that scoring blitz underway with an eighth minute point and pinched the 24th minute goal which came as such a hammer blow to Crokes.

The Ballyhale Shamrocks team celebrate. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

TJ Reid, who struck 0-8 overall, was terrific in the buildup to the goal, fielding superbly and eventually allowing Fennelly to play the ball to Eoin Cody whose shot was blocked. It looked as if Crokes defender Robert O’Loughlin would clear to safety but Fennelly snuck in and flicked the ball cleverly to the net.

Ballyhale were already in a playful mood, spraying the ball around beautifully and one long, crossfield ball ended with Richie Reid thundering a point over from distance.

Adrian Mullen was influential too as Ballyhale hinted at another huge win to match last year’s six-goal mauling of Clough-Ballacolla.

Their 1-15 to 1-7 half-time lead didn’t flatter them and they pushed the margin out to 14 after the restart with scores from Paddy Mullen, Adrian Mullen and Niall Shortall.

Remarkably, they didn’t score again themselves for 11 minutes and this time it was Crokes who took full advantage, registering that 1-08 haul without response to turn a near lost cause into a proper contest again.

Conway netted in the 35th minute after being fed by Ronan Hayes while Fergal Whitely came strongly into the game and rising star Dara Purcell added a series of points.

When Considine then netted in the 47th minute, having gone close with an earlier goal attempt, the margin was down to just one, 1-19 to 2-15.

Joey Cuddihy responded with a Ballyhale point though and the killer score arrived shortly after when Kenneally’s ball in from the left wing slipped beyond the Crokes goalkeeper whose vision was perhaps obscured by Shamrocks man Shortall challenging for the high ball.

Considine had another half goal chance for the back to back Dublin champions but Ballyhale, despite dropping five point attempts short in the second-half, just about held on with Reid scoring their last two points of the game.

Ballyhale Shamrocks scorers: TJ Reid 0-8 (0-5f), Colin Fennelly 1-3, Adrian Mullen 0-4, Eoin Kenneally 1-0, Eoin Cody 0-2, Niall Shortall 0-2, Richie Reid 0-1, Joey Cuddihy 0-1, Paddy Mullen 0-1.

Kilmacud Crokes scorers: Oisin O’Rorke 0-8 (0-6f, 0-1 65), Dara Purcell 0-5, Alex Considine 1-1, Caolan Conway 1-0, Fergal Whitely 0-2, Brian Hayes 0-1, Ronan Hayes 0-1, Micheal Roche 0-1.

Ballyhale Shamrocks

1. Dean Mason

4. Killian Corcoran

3. Joey Holden

2. Darren Mullen

7. Darragh Corcoran

6. Richie Reid

5. Evan Shefflin

9. Paddy Mullen

10. Adrian Mullen

13. Eoin Kenneally

11. TJ Reid

12. Eoin Cody

22. Niall Shortall

14. Colin Fennelly

15. Joey Cuddihy

Subs:

None

Kilmacud Crokes

1. Eddie Gibbons

5. Cian MacGabhann

3. Darragh Butler

2. Brian Sheehy

17. Robert O’Loughlin

6. Mark Grogan

7. Cian O Cathasaigh

8. Brian Hayes

13. Dara Purcell

10. Caolan Conway

14. Ronan Hayes

12. Fergal Whitely

25. Alex Considine

9. Micheal Roche

11. Oisin O’Rorke

Subs:

15. Brendan Scanlan for Conway (52)

29. Sean Purcell for Roche (58)

Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow).