Sunday 5 January, 2020
17Mins

Point of the game so far perhaps, Brendan Rogers off his left. Great stuff. 

16Mins

A free from out by the sideline sails over from Cormac McKenna and we’re all square. 

14Mins

Ballyhale have hurled themselves into this and have gone ahead. Seven scores from seven attempts by my count, the latest from Cody. 0-7 to 1-3 now. 

11Mins

We’re level. 

Brian Cody and then TJ with good points for the Kilkenny kingpins. 

10Mins

Another point from a free for Slaughneil.

This is ravenous stuff from the northerners, they’re putting huge pressure on the All-Ireland champions. 

Ronan Corcoran scores Ballyhale’s first from play as I type and there’s a score in it.

Here’s that goal from earlier:

7Mins

GOAL! Slaughneil 1-2 Ballyhale 0-1 - Jerome McGuigan

6Mins

TJ Reid opens his account with a free after Cormac McKenna had opened his account. 

3Mins

It’s first blood to the Derry side with dual star Chrissy McKaigue pointing.  

Here we go… 

Henry Shefflin says he’s watched a few videos of Slaughtneil and thinks their hurling has improved in recent times. And hough the Ulster side have more experience, they’re fully focused on the small ball more importantly, he adds. 

“I’m expecting a fine game of hurling but you just don’t know after the break what way it’s going to be like,” the Kilkenny legend says. 

Slaughtneil manager Michael McShane says his lads have trained over Christmas but admits that 5 January isn’t ideal but ‘it is what it is and we’re delighted to be here and competing today’.

‘We’re a bit more experienced and a better team now’ he adds and reminds us that the football isn’t a distraction this time around. 

What better way to blow off the cobwebs on the first Sunday of January than a high-quality hurling showdown with lots on the line? 

Ballyhale are the most successful outfit in the history of this competition. 

Their victory last year brought their tally to seven. They’ve got the likes of TJ Reid and Joey Holden on the pitch and manager Henry Shefflin on the sideline.

Derry oufit Slaughtneil have plenty of recent experience at this stage however and will be looking to shock the Kilkenny aristocrats to make that final step to the championship decider at last. 

Christy McKaighe was really interesting on the importance of the club, in midweek. 

About the author
Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

