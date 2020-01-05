This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 5 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ballyhale battle past Slaughtneil in thrilling All-Ireland semi-final showdown

A late Colin Fennelly goal was key as Henry Shefflin’s side marched on.

By Declan Bogue Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 4:16 PM
1 hour ago 4,160 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4954166
TJ Reid of Ballyhale Shamrocks celebrates after the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
TJ Reid of Ballyhale Shamrocks celebrates after the game.
TJ Reid of Ballyhale Shamrocks celebrates after the game.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) 2-24
Slaughtneil (Derry) 2-19

Declan Bogue reports from Newry

BALLYHALE SAMROCKS BECAME the first side to book their place in the All-Ireland club hurling final, battling all the way to a win against a Slaughtneil side that stuck to their tails all the way.

The Derry men opened the scoring in the first minute with Chrissy McKaigue converting a tricky chance and soon were 1-3 to 0-2 up when a Brian Cassidy sideline cut was broken by Sé McGuigan and fell to Jerome McGuigan to stroke it on the ground past Ballyhale goalkeeper Dean Mason.

However, the game was decided like many others involved the All-Ireland champions and Kilkenny, with TJ Reid’s super talents from the dead ball, hitting eleven in total, ten from frees.

They soon wrestled back the lead but moments of genius, such as Brendan Rogers taking the ball on his stick from his own goalkeeper’s puckout, before rounding Darren Mullen and lacing over from the sideline, kept pushing them tight on Ballyhale’s tails, with the half-time scoreline Ballyhale just one point in front, 1-11 to 1-10.

The contest was only decided in the end when Colin Fennelly picked up his second goal, getting beyond Slaughtneil sweeper Gerard Bradley and stitching the ball to the net in the 62nd minute.

Slaughtneil’s hopes were ignited going down the stretch. They had answered four consecutive Ballyhale points with three of their own and with two minutes left Brendan Rogers caught a puckout from his own goalkeeper and headed for clear ground where he unleashed a blistering shot to the net to leave just one point in it.

However, an instant reply from Evan Shefflin and a TJ Reid free followed by Fennelly’s final word on the game.

Scorers for Ballyhale: TJ Reid 0-11, 0-10f, C Fennelly 2-1, E Shefflin and B Cody 0-3 each, E Cody 0-2, P Mullen, E Reid 0-1 each

Scorers for Slaughtneil: C O’Doherty 0-9, all frees, B Rogers 1-2, J McGuigan 1-0, B Cassidy 0-3, C McKaigue 0-2, S ÓCasaide, M McGrath, Sé McGuigan 0-1 each 

BALLYHALE: D Mason; D Corcoran, J Holden, D Mullen; E Shefflin, M Fennelly, R Reid; R Corcoran, C Walsh; A Mullen, B Cody, TJ Reid; E Reid, C Fennelly, E Cody

Subs: P Mullen for C Walsh (HT), M Aylward for B Cody (58m), J Cuddihy for E Cody (62m) 

SLAUGHTNEIL: O O’Doherty; K McKaigue, S Cassidy, S Ó Caiside; C McKenna, Shane McGuigan, M McGrath; G Bradley, C McKaigue; M McGuigan, C O’Doherty, B Rogers;  B Cassidy, Sé McGuigan, J McGuigan

Subs: C McAllister for ÓCasaide (49m)

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

More to follow 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Bogue
@DeclanBogue
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie