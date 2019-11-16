This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
TJ Reid hits 2-14 as Ballyhale storm into Leinster hurling final

Colin Fennelly, Eoin Reid and Brian Cody also hit the net in a comfortable win over St Martin’s.

By Conor McKenna Saturday 16 Nov 2019, 3:26 PM
1 hour ago 6,709 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4885894

Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) 5-19
St Martin’s (Wexford) 1-16

Conor McKenna reports from Nowlan Park Park

BALLYHALE SHAMROCKS BOOKED their place in the Leinster senior club hurling final, following a comprehensive 15-point victory over St. Martin’s in UPMC Nowlan Park today.

Henry Shefflin’s side were outstanding throughout the match and played some fantastic hurling, with TJ Reid particularly impressive, scoring 2-14 in what was a fantastic individual performance.

tj-reid Another superb display today by TJ Reid.

St. Martin’s will be devastated on the other hand, as they failed to perform to anywhere near their potential and were second best from the very start.

Ballyhale Shamrocks scored a goal after 17 seconds, with Brian Cody finding the net after a pass from Evan Shefflin.

Points from Eoin Cody, TJ Reid and Richie Reid followed, as Shefflin’s side held a six-point lead with just three minutes played.

St. Martin’s responded with a point from Jake Firman, which was quickly cancelled out following a score from Richie Reid.

TJ Reid and Joe Coleman exchanged scores, before a glorious side-line cut from the former gave his side a seven-point advantage.

The gap was at eight points in the 25th minute, when Ballyhale Shamrocks were awarded a penalty after Colin Fennelly was fouled and TJ Reid made no mistake with the finish, to stretch his sides to 11.

The Kilkenny champions were awarded another penalty moments later, with Colin Fennelly once again fouled, but Reid was unable to convert on this occasion, with his effort going narrowly wide.

Ballyhale held a 2-12 to 0-7 lead at the interval and the game was essentially over as a contest at half-time.

The victors scored two goals in as many minutes after half-time, with Eoin Reid and Colin Fennelly finding the target, as St. Martin’s trailed by 17 points heading into the final quarter.

colin-fennelly-is-tackled-by-aaron-maddock-and-conor-firman Colin Fennelly was amongst Ballyhale's goalscorers.

TJ Reid scored his sides fifth goal in the 47th minute to leave the gap at 19 and the Wexford side were playing purely for pride at this juncture.

Michael Codd’s stoppage time goal was no more than consolation, as Ballyhale Shamrocks eased to a 15-point victory and will face the winner of tomorrow’s semi-final between Rathdowney/Errill and St. Mullin’s in the decider.

Scorers for Ballyhale Shamrocks: TJ Reid 2-14 (0-11f, 0-1 sideline, 0-1 pen), Colin Fennelly, Eoin Reid, Brian Cody 1-0 each, Richie Reid , Eoin Cody 0-2 each, Adrian Mullen 0-1,

Scorers for St. Martin’s: Joe Coleman 0-9 (0-8f, 0-1 ’65), Michael Codd 1-0, Jack O’Connor, Harry O’Connor 0-2 each, Jake Firman, Darren Codd and Rory O’Connor 0-1 each.

henry-shefflin Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Ballyhale Shamrocks

1. Dean Mason

2. Darragh Corcoran
3. Joey Holden
4. Darren Mullen

5. Evan Shefflin
6. Michael Fennelly
7. Richie Reid

17. Conor Phelan
8. Ronan Corcoran

10. Adrian Mullen
9. T.J. Reid
11. Brian Cody

13. Eoin Reid
15. Eoin Cody
14. Colin Fennelly

Subs

12. Joey Cuddihy for A Mullen (37)
26. Conor Walsh for R Corcoran (46)
18. Gavin Butler for R Reid (50)
24. Eoin Kenneally for E Reid (51)
22. Mark Aylward for E Cody (53)

St. Martin’s

1. Luke White

3. Joe O’Connor
2. Conor Firman
18. Eoin O’Leary

5. Daithi Waters
8. Aaron Maddock
7. Patrick O’Connor

9. Harry O’Connor
21. Michael Codd

12. Jake Firman
11. Jack O’Connor
10. Joe Coleman

13. Ciaran Lyng
14. Rory O’Connor
15. Mikey Coleman

Subs

20. Darren Codd for M Coleman (36)
4. Mark Maloney for Jake Firman (46)
22. Jack Devereux for P O’Connor (58)

Referee: Patrick Murphy (Carlow)

