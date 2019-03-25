This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'People would have called us knackers' - documentary about rise of Ballymun Kickhams to air tonight

‘Passing It On: Ballymun Kickhams’ will be shown on eir Sport 1.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 25 Mar 2019, 5:49 PM
1 hour ago 2,694 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4560498
Image: eir Sport Twitter Page
Image: eir Sport Twitter Page

A TV DOCUMENTARY about the rise of the Ballymun Kickhams club will be hitting TV screens tonight, and it looks to be an intriguing watch. 

‘Passing It On: Ballymun Kickhams’ will feature some legendary figures from the Dublin side, including six-time All-Ireland winner Philly McMahon, along with Paddy Christie and Barney Rock.

Directed by Sorcha Glackin, the programme looks at the fall and rise of the club as well as the local community which became a despondent place during the mid-90′s due to social problems in the area.

Kickhams, a club that was once home to such heroes as All-Ireland winners Barney Rock and Tommy Carr, was fighting relegation. The underage structure was non-existent, and its future was in real jeopardy.

In 1996, when Christie saw how dire the situation was at Ballymun Kickhams at under-age level, he decided to take over the U10’s team and channel the energy of the local children into football.

The club would later go on to contest the 2013 All-Ireland senior club final, where they were edged out by Roscommon side St Brigid’s.

The documentary will be aired at 8pm this evening on eir sport 1.

