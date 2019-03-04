Balotelli scores for Marseille - and then celebrates live on Instagram

Mario Balotelli celebrates after scoring against Saint-Etienne. Source: Imago/PA Images

MARIO BALOTELLI HAS a tendency to go against the grain. That much has been well established by now.

In Marseille’s 2-0 win over Saint-Etienne last night, the Italian striker celebrated in a fairly unique way after giving his side a 12th-minute lead.

Having volleyed home his fourth goal for his new club since his January move from Nice, Balotelli made a beeline for a photographer, who handed him a phone.

Joined by several of his team-mates, the 28-year-old then broadcast their celebrations live on his official Instagram account to his 8.4 million followers.

Roma legend Francesco Totti famously celebrated by taking a selfie after scoring in a Rome derby against Lazio in 2015, but a live broadcast is certainly taking social media celebrations to the next level.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: