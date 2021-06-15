Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 15 June 2021
Banned by Fifa in 2015, Michel Platini set for return to football

The Frenchman was ousted as president of European governing body Uefa.

By AFP
Michel Platini (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
FORMER UEFA head Michel Platini confirmed on Tuesday that he is to become the French representative on the board of FIFPRO, the world players’ union.

“This makes me very happy,” Platini said in a statement sent to AFP.

Platini is due take up his post in November, a source close to the triple Ballon d’Or winner told AFP.

The Frenchman, who was ousted as president of European governing body Uefa and banned by global body Fifa in 2015, will be making his return to football administration.

“I always said I would come back where I could be useful,” said Platini in his statement.

“I have also always said that football belongs to the players and the fans. I am coming back to my people, the players, so that their role is fully defended and recognised, and above all to build the future of this sport with them.”

Platini, now 65, was suspended from all football-related activities for four years at the end of 2015 over a 2 million Swiss franc (€1.8m) payment from FIFA in 2011 which was approved by then-president Sepp Blatter without a written contract.

The case is still being investigated by the Swiss judiciary for “disloyal management”, “breach of trust” and “swindling”.

Platini has fought the accusations. He has claimed he was the victim of a “plot” to prevent him succeeding the disgraced Blatter as Fifa president,

Platini’s return is being sponsored by the FIFPRO’s current president, 78-year-old Frenchman Philippe Piat, who plans to hand over his seat in November.

“I would like Michel Platini to sit on the board in my place,” as representative of the French players’ union, Piat told French sports daily L’Equipe.

