Emily Ratajkowski sponsors local underage basketball team in Cork

AMERICAN MODEL, ACTRESS and businesswoman Emily Ratajkowski has sponsored an underage team at Cork’s Bantry Basketball Club, the club say.

Ratajkowski’s clothing brand, Inamorata, will sponsor the boys’ U15/U16 team.

“Thanks to Emily Ratajkowski for her new sponsorship of our boys under 15/16 team through her clothing brand, Inamorata,” a widely shared tweet, published by the club this evening reads.

Speaking to RTÉ, Bantry coach Pat Curran explained Ratajkowski’s strong connections to Bantry, and his friendship with Ratajkowski’s parents.

Curran text the parents asking if Emily would be interested in contributing to the club as local business struggle amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Within five minutes we got the ‘Yes’,” he revealed.

“It’s funny to see all the reaction and tweets, people think it’s gas. But they’re just normal people when it comes to Bantry. Nobody takes any notice, nobody bothers anyone.

Congratulations Colaiste Pobail Bheanntrai - All Ireland champions! — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) March 13, 2018

“She has very good friends here and they’re all connected to the basketball club.”

“It is a high-profile sponsor for such a small team,” Curran added. “We haven’t had any basketball for 18 months so it is a way of saying we’re still here. It’s an extra bit of excitement.”