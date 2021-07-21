Membership : Access or Sign Up
Wednesday 21 July 2021
Emily Ratajkowski sponsors local underage basketball team in Cork

‘It’s funny to see all the reaction and tweets, people think it’s gas. But they’re just normal people when it comes to Bantry.’

By The42 Team Wednesday 21 Jul 2021, 9:04 PM
23 minutes ago 1,704 Views 1 Comment
Emily Ratajkowski (file pic).
Image: Guerin Charles/ABACA
Image: Guerin Charles/ABACA

AMERICAN MODEL, ACTRESS and businesswoman Emily Ratajkowski has sponsored an underage team at Cork’s Bantry Basketball Club, the club say.

Ratajkowski’s clothing brand, Inamorata, will sponsor the boys’ U15/U16 team.

“Thanks to Emily Ratajkowski for her new sponsorship of our boys under 15/16 team through her clothing brand, Inamorata,” a widely shared tweet, published by the club this evening reads.

Speaking to RTÉ, Bantry coach Pat Curran explained Ratajkowski’s strong connections to Bantry, and his friendship with Ratajkowski’s parents.

Curran text the parents asking if Emily would be interested in contributing to the club as local business struggle amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Within five minutes we got the ‘Yes’,” he revealed.

“It’s funny to see all the reaction and tweets, people think it’s gas. But they’re just normal people when it comes to Bantry. Nobody takes any notice, nobody bothers anyone.

“She has very good friends here and they’re all connected to the basketball club.”

“It is a high-profile sponsor for such a small team,” Curran added. “We haven’t had any basketball for 18 months so it is a way of saying we’re still here. It’s an extra bit of excitement.” 

The42 Team

