Memorable week continues for Munster's John Ryan as he is added to Barbarians squad

JOHN RYAN HAS completed a memorable week after he was added to the Barbarians squad for next month’s Killik Cup with an All Blacks XV.

Fresh from signing a three-month deal to return to Munster as a result of Wasps entering administration, the 34-year-old tighthead will link up with Baabaas head coach Ronan O’Gara.

Advertisement

Ryan is also now in line to reach the 200-appearance milestone for his native province having been released at the end of last season while on 197.

He could feature for Munster against Ulster this weekend, and in a statement on the Barbarians’ website, they described him as “an experienced and quality scrummager with a huge desire to win and will be an asset to the front row.”

With the Killik Cup on the line, the All Blacks have confirmed a XV to be reckoned with. Lock Patrick Tuipulotu is set to captain the visitors, with eight of those named boasting Test experience.

Aidan Ross, Angus Ta’avao, Asafo Aumua, Luke Jacobson, TJ Perenara, Brad Weber, and Damian McKenzie provide experience, while Bryn Gatland, the son of former Barbarians head coach Warren Gatland, is included alongside AJ Lam, nephew of Barbarians legend and ex Connacht boss Pat Lam.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

Get instant updates on your province on The42 app. With Laya Healthcare, official health and wellbeing partner to Leinster, Munster and Connacht Rugby.