Ireland trio named in Barbarians squad to face England in historic Twickenham clash

AN IRELAND TRIO have been named in the Barbarians women’s squad set to face England in an historic encounter at Twickenham next month.

Sene Naoupu, Claire Molloy and Hannah Casey have been included in the famous invitational clubs’ 23 to face the Red Roses on Sunday, 2 June. The clash comes as a double-header with their male counterparts in London.

Naoupu and Molloy were both shining lights for Adam Griggs’ Ireland side through a dismal Six Nations campaign, while Casey — a member of the Irish squad at the 2014 World Cup — has been making waves with Saracens across the water.

Eight nations are represented on the squad with eight English stars in there including their all-time most capped player Rochelle Clark.

The Barbarians squad also includes New Zealand’s World Cup winners Fiao’o Fa’amausili, Steph Te Ohaere-Fox, Linda Itunu, Justine Lavea and Kristina Sue.

Players from Australia, Wales, France, USA and Sweeden — Wasps’ Tova Derk — make up the group with New Zealand’s Anna Richards coaching the side, assisted by Wales’ Liza Burgess for the meeting with Simon Middleton’s professional England ahead of their summer Tour in July.

Source: Barbarian FC Twitter.

Ex-Ireland internationals Paula Fitzpatrick and Gill Bourke were in the Baa Baas squad that beat USA 34-33 in Colarado last month, following on from wins against Munster and the British Army since launching a women’s team in 2017.

Former Ireland captain Fiona Coghlan skippered the first ever side at Thomand Park, while Sophie Spence, Nora Stapleton, Marie Louise Reilly, Ailis Egan, Tanya Rosser, Jackie Shiels and Edel McMahon have also donned the black and white.

Barbarian squad (v England)

Forwards

Rochelle Clark (Wasps & England) 137 caps

Dalena Dennison (Warringah & Australia) 12 caps

Fiao’o Fa’amausili (Auckland Marist & New Zealand) 57 caps

Carmen Farmer (Glendale & USA) 11 caps

Linda Itunu (Ponsonby & New Zealand) 40 caps

Laura Keates (Worcester Valkyries & England) 60 caps

Heather Kerr (Darlington MP & England) 16 caps

Justine Lavea (Ardmore Marist & New Zealand) 34 caps

Claire Molloy (Wasps & Ireland) 69 caps

Gaelle Mignot (Montpellier & France) 70 caps

Tamara Taylor (Darlington MP & England) 115 caps

Steph Te Ohaere-Fox (Christchurch & New Zealand) 25 caps

Backs

Kayla Ahki (Unattached) 0 caps

Hannah Casey (Saracens & Ireland) 7 caps

Tova Derk (Wasps) 0 caps

Georgina Gulliver (Saracens & England) 37 caps

Jasmine Joyce (Worcester Valkyries & Wales) 15 caps

Kristina Sue (Manawatu Cyclones & New Zealand) 15 caps

Ceri Large (Gloucester Hartpury & England) 52 caps

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere & Ireland) 34 caps

Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Bears & Wales) 52 caps

Danielle Waterman (Wasps & England) 82 caps

Emily Wood (Gloucester Hartpury & England) 4 caps

