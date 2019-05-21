This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland trio named in Barbarians squad to face England in historic Twickenham clash

The Baa Baas women’s side face the Red Roses as part of a double-header in London next month.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 21 May 2019, 3:28 PM
1 hour ago 1,715 Views 1 Comment
Sene Naoupu and Claire Molloy are both included.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

AN IRELAND TRIO have been named in the Barbarians women’s squad set to face England in an historic encounter at Twickenham next month.

Sene Naoupu, Claire Molloy and Hannah Casey have been included in the famous invitational clubs’ 23 to face the Red Roses on Sunday, 2 June. The clash comes as a double-header with their male counterparts in London.

Naoupu and Molloy were both shining lights for Adam Griggs’ Ireland side through a dismal Six Nations campaign, while Casey — a member of the Irish squad at the 2014 World Cup — has been making waves with Saracens across the water.

Eight nations are represented on the squad with eight English stars in there including their all-time most capped player Rochelle Clark.

The Barbarians squad also includes New Zealand’s World Cup winners Fiao’o Fa’amausili, Steph Te Ohaere-Fox, Linda Itunu, Justine Lavea and Kristina Sue.

Players from Australia, Wales, France, USA and Sweeden — Wasps’ Tova Derk — make up the group with New Zealand’s Anna Richards coaching the side, assisted by Wales’ Liza Burgess for the meeting with Simon Middleton’s professional England ahead of their summer Tour in July.

baabaa Source: Barbarian FC Twitter.

Ex-Ireland internationals Paula Fitzpatrick and Gill Bourke were in the Baa Baas squad that beat USA 34-33 in Colarado last month, following on from wins against Munster and the British Army since launching a women’s team in 2017.

Former Ireland captain Fiona Coghlan skippered the first ever side at Thomand Park, while Sophie Spence, Nora Stapleton, Marie Louise Reilly, Ailis Egan, Tanya Rosser, Jackie Shiels and Edel McMahon have also donned the black and white.

Barbarian squad (v England)

Forwards

Rochelle Clark (Wasps & England) 137 caps
Dalena Dennison (Warringah & Australia) 12 caps
Fiao’o Fa’amausili (Auckland Marist & New Zealand) 57 caps
Carmen Farmer (Glendale & USA) 11 caps
Linda Itunu (Ponsonby & New Zealand) 40 caps
Laura Keates (Worcester Valkyries & England) 60 caps
Heather Kerr (Darlington MP & England) 16 caps
Justine Lavea (Ardmore Marist & New Zealand) 34 caps
Claire Molloy (Wasps & Ireland) 69 caps
Gaelle Mignot (Montpellier & France) 70 caps
Tamara Taylor (Darlington MP & England) 115 caps
Steph Te Ohaere-Fox (Christchurch & New Zealand) 25 caps

Backs

Kayla Ahki (Unattached) 0 caps
Hannah Casey (Saracens & Ireland) 7 caps
Tova Derk (Wasps) 0 caps
Georgina Gulliver (Saracens & England) 37 caps
Jasmine Joyce (Worcester Valkyries & Wales) 15 caps
Kristina Sue (Manawatu Cyclones & New Zealand) 15 caps
Ceri Large (Gloucester Hartpury & England) 52 caps
Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere & Ireland) 34 caps
Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Bears & Wales) 52 caps
Danielle Waterman (Wasps & England) 82 caps
Emily Wood (Gloucester Hartpury & England) 4 caps

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

