Ex-Ireland internationals named in Barbarians squad set for historic clash in Colorado

The Baa Baa women's team will take on the USA Eeagles next month.

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONALS Paula Fitzpatrick and Gill Bourke have been named in the Barbarians squad that is set to face the USA Women’s Eagles in a historic clash.

The Irish pair will join a group which includes players from nine different countries, as the Barbarians prepare to take on the USA for the first time.

The sides will meet at Infinity Park in Glendale, Colorado on 26 April.

The Barbarians squad also includes New Zealand’s World Cup winners Fiao’o Fa’amausili, Steph Te Ohaere-Fox, Linda Itunu and Emma Jensen.

Players from Australia, Canada, England, the Netherlands, Scotland, the USA and Wales make up the rest of the 19-player group, with more to be added following the play-off stages of the Tyrrells Premier 15s competition in England.

Since first launching a women’s team in 2017, the Barbarians have picked up wins against Munster and the British Army. They’re also scheduled to feature in a historic double-header against England at Twickenham later this summer.

Both the women’s and men’s teams of the famous invitational club will face England on Sunday, 2 June, and picking up a result against the USA Women’s side would be good preparation for that tie.

Fitzpatrick announced her retirement from the Ireland team following a disappointing World Cup campaign in 2017, while Bourke’s international career was cut short by injury.

The Barbarian Women's squad. Source: Barbarian FC Twitter Page

Barbarians squad: Forwards

Gill Bourke (Stade Francais & Ireland) 51 caps, Amelia Buckland-Hurry (Bristol Bears) 0, Alisha Butchers (Worcester & Wales) 25, Dalena Dennison (Warringah & Australia) 12, Fiao’o Fa’amausili (Auckland Marist & New Zealand) 57, Carmen Farmer (Glendale & USA) 11, Paula Fitzpatrick (St Mary’s & Ireland) 40, Samantha Martinez Gion (Amsterdam & Netherlands) 4, Linda Itunu (Ponsonby & New Zealand) 40, Heather Kerr (Darlington MP & England) 16, Steph Te Ohaere-Fox (Christchurch & New Zealand) 25. Backs Andrea Burke (Capilanos & Canada) 38, Julia Folk (Castaway Wdrs & Canada) 5, Emma Jensen (Hastings & New Zealand) 49, Jasmine Joyce (Worcester & Wales) 15, Helen Nelson (Montpellier & Scotland) 20, Elinor Snowsill (Bristol Bears & Wales) 51, Hannah Stolba (Glendale & USA) 12, Amanda Thornborough (Westshore & Canada) 28.

