Barca beat Man City to top Women's Champions League group, Arsenal stun Bayern

HOLDERS BARCELONA overcame Manchester City 3-0 in the Women’s Champions League on Wednesday to pip their opponents to top spot in their group.

In Group C, Arsenal pulled off a sensational comeback to beat Bayern Munich 3-2 and top their pool thanks to a late Mariona Caldentey penalty.

In Catalonia, Claudia Pina opened the scoring for the dominant three-time champions late in the first half, before double Ballon d’Or winners Aitana Bonmati and Alexia Putellas assured Barcelona of first place in Group D.

“We had lots of goal chances. The result could’ve been far more clear-cut,” Bonmati told Uefa’s website.

“But we have to be content with the fact we’ve done our job and now won the group.”

Both sides had already qualified for the quarter-finals but the question of who would claim the kinder draw in the knockouts was still to be decided when the teams met in Barcelona.

The hosts dominated from the get-go with Salma Paralluelo, Ewa Pajor and Esmee Brugts going close.

Goalkeeper Khiara Keating was on fine form and kept City level with a couple of fine saves around the half-hour.

Advertisement

Pina finally made the breakthrough with a clinical finish one minute before the break.

Even at 1-0 down, the English side were still set to go through as group winners thanks to their 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture at the start of October.

“We had a thorn in our side from the first game against City,” said Bonmati. “We came into this game absolutely determined to show who we are and to put that right.”

A day after claiming her second Fifa Best award, Bonmati showed her class in the 57th minute as she netted to send Barcelona top on goal difference.

Substitute Putellas made the victory safe with a deflected strike on 69 minutes.

In Vienna, Hammarby of Sweden beat Austrians St Poelten 2-1 to finish third in the pool.

- Resilient Arsenal -

Trailing by one point going into the final matchday, Arsenal needed victory over group leaders Bayern to finish top.

Bayern’s Glodis Viggosdottir gave the hosts a perfect start when she turned into her own net from an Arsenal corner with seven minutes on the clock.

A first leveller of the topsy-turvy fixture came courtesy of Magdalena Eriksson as the defender netted her first goal of the season six minutes before the interval.

The 31-year-old then doubled up just before the hour by touching home Giulia Gwinn’s cross.

Arsenal reacted quickly to the tie being completely turned on its head, with Alessia Russo tapping in from yet another corner on 60 minutes.

Time looked to be running out for the hosts as they sought a winner until Caldentey’s effort on goal was blocked by the hand of Tuva Hansen.

The two-time Champions League winner — with former club Barcelona — made no mistake from 12 yards to complete a stunning comeback for Arsenal four minutes from time.

Juventus ended their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Norwegian side Valerenga.

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on 7 February.

It will feature eight-time champions Lyon, Real Madrid, Wolfsburg, Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

– © AFP 2024