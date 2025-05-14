'I don't know what he was expecting - I'm not going to try to be his best mate'

A LENGTHY, SODDEN Quail Hollow Golf Club this week primes the 2025 PGA Championship to become another shootout between the two biggest-hitters in the field: Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau.

It would be a rekindling of an increasingly crackling rivalry. DeChambeau stomped all over McIlroy’s dreams in pilfering the US Open at Pinehurst last year, and the pair met again in the final group of this year’s Masters.

You might have heard that McIlroy won out this time.

Just before McIlroy walked back down the 18th fairway to prepare for the playoff with Justin Rose, DeChambeau was asked for an assessment on how his playing partner was doing.

“No idea”, replied DeChambeau. “He didn’t talk to me at all.”

McIlroy conducted his press conference from Quail Hollow early on Wednesday morning, where he was asked about his monastic vow of silence around his playing partner.

“I don’t know what he was expecting”, said McIlroy. “We’re trying to win the Masters. I’m not going to try to be his best mate out there.

“Look, everyone approaches the game different ways. Yeah, like I was focused on myself and what I needed to do. That’s really all that it was. It wasn’t anything against him. It’s just I felt that’s what I needed to do to try to get the best out of myself that day.”

If the pair are to renew rivalries on the tee box this week, it will have to be at the weekend. McIlroy has been paired with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele in a blockbuster trio, while DeChambeau will play alongside Viktor Hovland and Gary Woodland.

McIlroy otherwise cut a relaxed, almost heady figure at his press conference, as befits a man who has finally thrown the weight of all dreams and expectations from his shoulders. He’s now a man hitting out of bonus territory.

“I’ve done everything I’ve wanted to do in the game”, he said. “I dreamed as a child of becoming the best player in the world and winning all the majors. I’ve done that. Everything beyond this, for however long I decide to play the game competitively, is a bonus.”

He hasn’t been able to resist watching back the on-course scenes after his Masters victory – and says he has teared up everytime he has watched them – but is trying not to watch it too often, to preserve his first-person experience of it all rather than have his memory slowly warped by the perspective of the TV cameras.

“When I rewatch a lot of things back, I then just remember of the visuals of the TV, rather than what I was feeling and seeing through my own eyes”, he said.

But truly that feeling at Augusta will never leave him, and he readily admits it’s likely to be the highlight of his career. In terms of emotional highs, it’s all downhill from here.

“I want to still create a lot of other highlights and high points”, he said, “but I’m not sure if any other win will live up to what happened a few weeks ago.”

Which begs the question as to what comes next. McIlroy says he has further goals and targets in his career, but was coy about revealing them. One thing he won’t be doing is picking another north star achievement; another grand, overarching ambition towards which his career will be propelled. He did that with the career Grand Slam, and, as he is now willing to admit, that became a burden.

“I think everyone saw how hard having a north star is and being able to get over the line”, said McIlroy.

“I’ve always said I’m never going to put a number on it. I’ve talked about trying to become the best European ever or the best international player ever or whatever that is. But again, numbers tell one story, but it’s mightn’t be the full story.

“I feel like I sort of burdened myself with the career Grand Slam stuff, and I want to enjoy this.”

He should certainly enjoy this week’s venue. Jordan Spieth joked that everyone has rocked up to Rory McIlroy Country Club, as McIlroy has won four times and set two course records at Quail Hollow across his PGA Tour career. That it is hosting a major this week means a much more competitive field and heightened attention, but that’s making little difference to McIlroy.

“I thought it was going to feel different just because it was a major championship, and I got out on the golf course yesterday, and it felt no different than last year at the Wells Fargo.

“The rough is maybe a little juicier. But fairways are still the same cut lines and same visuals. It doesn’t feel that much different.”

That familiarity married to the fact McIlroy is no longer lugging about a decade-plus of major baggage is a malign union for the rest of McIlroy’s competitors this week.

DeChambeau, though, may be one of the few who may be able to hang tough.