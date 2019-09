Valverde reveals that Barcelona will appeal €300 fine over Griezmann transfer

BARCELONA ARE SET to appeal a €300 fine over their approach for Antoine Griezmann, confirmed coach Ernesto Valverde.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced yesterday that Barca had been found guilty of violating Article 126 of its disciplinary code during their pursuit of the Frenchman while he was at Atletico Madrid.

Barca signed Griezmann in July for €120million but Atletico claimed they were owed a further €80m, alleging an agreement between the player and La Liga’s champions being reached before his release clause dropped from €200m

A symbolic monetary penalty was imposed by the RFEF, while Griezmann escaped without sanction. However, Barca are appealing against the fine.

“I don’t know the exact ins and outs of this question or how it stands legally,” Valverde told a news conference. ”I understand the club is appealing.”

It has been a busy week off the field for Barcelona, with the Catalan giants in court today with former star Neymar, who alleges he is owed a loyalty bonus from his time at the club.

Neymar was strongly linked with a return to Barca in the close season and reports suggested the Brazil forward was willing to drop the case if the club promised to re-sign him.

“This never stops, does it? In August we were waiting for the transfer market to close, but the Neymar matter continues,” Valverde added. “I’ve got nothing to say, it’s an internal club issue and for the player on a contractual matter, it’s not my concern.

“Has there been a press conference without Neymar’s name being brought up? Let’s try to do it once this season.”

