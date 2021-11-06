Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Saturday 6 November 2021
Advertisement

Barca welcome Xavi with three-goal collapse as Celta snatch draw

The latest deflating result for Barca was made worse by another injury for Ansu Fati.

By AFP Saturday 6 Nov 2021, 5:40 PM
57 minutes ago 1,856 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5594299
Ansu Fati.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Ansu Fati.
Ansu Fati.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

BARCELONA THREW AWAY a three-goal half-time lead on the day Xavi Hernandez was appointed coach as Celta Vigo scored in the 96th minute to complete a stunning comeback in La Liga on Saturday.

Another deflating result for Barca was made worse by another injury for Ansu Fati, who gave his team an early lead and then had go off with a hamstring problem.

Goals from Sergio Busquets and Memphis Depay had Barcelona 3-0 in front after 34 minutes but Celta came back, Iago Aspas scoring twice either side of one from Nolito to seal a 3-3 draw.

Aspas’ equaliser, with a brilliant shot from the edge of the area, came with 95 minutes and 34 seconds on the clock and left the Barcelona players crumpled on the floor.

It is now Xavi’s job to pick them up, with the team’s new coach watching from Barcelona, where he had landed around three hours before kick-off.

The 41-year-old had flown from Doha following confirmation of his sensational return to the club in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Barcelona’s chaotic defending and inability to manage a game when they looked in charge, will have come as little surprise to Xavi but Fati’s hamstring injury will be a concern, especially with a crunch Champions League game against Benfica to come on November 23, shortly after the international break.

Eric Garcia was also forced off with a calf strain while Nico Gonzalez appeared to be in discomfort when he was substituted before the hour.

Fati’s absence for any length of time would be a blow for Barca, and also for Spain, who will be without the 19-year-old for crucial World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Sweden next week.

It all started so well for Fati and Barca, who took the lead in the fifth minute with a goal out of nothing, Fati drifted in from the left and squared up Celta right-back Hugo Mallo.

Fati shaped to go left towards the line and then came back onto his right, bending a shot into the far corner.

Three minutes later it was two. Nico bustled down the left and picked out Busquets, who shifted across the edge of the penalty area and planted a shot inside the post.

When Depay headed in Jordi Alba’s cross at the near post, Barcelona looked home and dry but then Fati dropped to the ground and Garcia was replaced at half-time by Ronald Araujo.

Celta were transformed after the break, with Thiago Galhardo finding the net after an Aspas ball through, only to be ruled offside, before Aspas did pull one back moments later.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Marc-Andre ter Stegen should have held Franco Cervi’s cross and after he spilled it, Araujo should have cleared. Instead he scooped the ball straight to Aspas, who finished.

Again, Celta had a goal ruled out as Nolito was adjudged to have controlled with his hand before cushioning a shot into the corner but again, Celta were undeterred.

When Busquets was dispossessed, Cervi crossed and Nolito headed in.

Celta had 16 minutes to find an equaliser and then five minutes of injury-time, but it was in the sixth when Aspas finally struck.

Javier Galan teed him up from the left but Aspas still had a lot to do, wrapping his left foot around the ball to whip it right, past the hand of Ter Stegen and in.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie