Sunday 12 December 2021
Barca's nightmare week ends with disappointing draw

Xavi’s side were held 2-2 by struggling Osasuna.

By AFP Sunday 12 Dec 2021, 6:25 PM
Xavi urges his players on against Osasuna.
BARCELONA’S NIGHTMARE WEEK ended in more disappointment on Sunday as they conceded in the 86th minute to draw 2-2 away at struggling Osasuna.

After losing at home to Real Betis last weekend and being dumped into the Europa League by Bayern Munich on Wednesday, Barca could only muster a point against Osasuna, who sit 10th and are now winless in eight league matches.

The deflation for Xavi Hernandez’s team will be heightened by the manner of Osasuna’s equaliser, coming so late in the game after two 19-year-olds, Nico Gonzalez and Abde Ezzalzouli, had set them on course for victory.

Instead, Chimy Avila drove into the corner to secure a draw for Osasuna that was as dramatic as it was deserved. David Garcia had earlier levelled for them two minutes after Nico’s opener.

“Our young players are the positive but in general it’s negative,” said Xavi afterwards. “The players who make the difference in the club right now are 17, 18 and 19 years old.

“It is good for the future of the club, but it says a lot about the current situation. They are so young that they cannot be expected to perform every week. It’s a difficult situation that needs time and patience.”

Barca could have done with the boost to morale after being thumped by Bayern again in midweek but also the points, with their pursuit of La Liga’s top four becoming increasingly difficult.

“We need a win, urgently,” said Xavi, who has now overseen only two wins in his first six games in charge.

His team drop to eighth, five points behind fourth-placed Atletico Madrid and 15 adrift of Real Madrid, with the two Madrid clubs up against each other at the Santiago Bernabeu later on Sunday.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie